Alsana Eating Recovery Centers Announces Specialized Treatment Program for Diabetic Clients

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alsana Eating Recovery Centers announced today that it has launched a specialized program focusing on diabetic clients with a co-occurring eating disorder. Individuals with type 1 diabetes have an increased risk of developing an eating disorder1. The health consequences of co-occurring eating disorders and diabetes are serious and can be life-threatening.

Diabulimia is the colloquial name for the dual diagnosis of a person who manipulates their insulin doses in an attempt to control their weight. More formally, these behaviors are referred to as "eating disorder-diabetes mellitus type 1," or ED-DMT1.

Chief Medical Officer, Margherita Mascolo, MD, CEDS, and Chief Nursing Officer, Lyn Goldring, BN, RN, CEDRN are the acclaimed clinical leaders at Alsana who collaborated on the ED-DMT1 program, which is based on Alsana's Adaptive Care Model™. "There is an overwhelming need for a specialized treatment program that ensures clients with co-occurring eating disorders and diabetes get the comprehensive, holistic care they need for a full recovery," said Mascolo. "We are thrilled to provide this unique clinical offering and help even more individuals heal."

The ED-DMT1 treatment program is currently being offered in Westlake Village, California at all levels of care including residential treatment, partial hospitalization, and intensive-outpatient settings. Specially trained ED-DMT1 staff and 24/7 on-site nursing ensure that clients receive the highest level of care and will be guided by experienced professionals as they journey toward full recovery.

About Alsana

Alsana is an Eating Recovery Community that offers a fresh approach focused on the total health and wellness of each individual client. Alsana's data-driven and evidence-based treatment is built on the foundation of their Adaptive Care Model™, a five-point approach that empowers clients in every area of their lives by integrating medical, nutritional, and therapeutic care with movement and relational therapies. Alsana is proud to treat a broad spectrum of eating, feeding, and co-occurring disorders and serves all genders, members of the LGTBQA+ community, vegan clients, and, in 2019, they announced programming for clients with ED-DMT1, also known as "diabulimia." Alsana offers care at the residential, day patient, and intensive outpatient levels of care in California, Missouri, and Alabama. Learn more about Alsana's holistic recovery experience at Alsana.com or call (877) 230-8419. You can also follow Alsana on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/alsana/

1. http://care.diabetesjournals.org/content/38/7/1212

