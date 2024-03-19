Alsana Expands Eating Disorder Treatment with Multi-Level Care Campus in St. Louis

Clients Transition Seamlessly between Residential and Day Treatment without the Disruption of Relocating

ST. LOUIS, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than half a million Missouri residents, or 9% of the state's total population, are estimated to have an eating disorder in their lifetime. In order to meet increasing demand and to support the community's wellbeing, Alsana, an eating disorder recovery community, has expanded its eating disorder campus in the St. Louis suburb of Ballwin with the addition of a 5,000-square-foot home. This unique campus environment offers a seamless continuum of inpatient and outpatient care along with residential accommodations, all in one centralized location.

According to a report from the Harvard T.H Chan School of Public Health, eating disorders cost Missouri $910 million annually in lost workforce productivity and $89.9 million in lost efficiency. Plus, the mental health condition can cause stress and strain in relationships and affect the socioeconomic stability of those affected in St. Louis and anywhere. Alsana's expansion will increase capacity for local residents who need treatment, while also creating capacity to treat patients from the broader region.

"Those seeking support with eating disorder treatment have specific needs and concerns that are unique for each individual – the expansion of our campus allows our clients to remain in the same physical location as their needs change during their recovery and healing process," said Angela Dainas, regional executive director and a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT) with Alsana. "The campus, which features 55-acres of tranquil outdoor space that fosters community between clients and their peers, enhances the overall effectiveness of treatment while supporting well-being."

People also benefit from:

A comfortable home environment on campus in close proximity to Residential, PHP and IOP treatment

Serene outdoor community areas where deer regularly visit

Multiple individual and group therapy meeting rooms

The ability for family members to attend therapy sessions in a collaborative environment

Nutrition counseling and supportive culinary experiences

Alsana's treatment programs are personalized to address each individual's needs and schedule, meeting them where they are in their recovery journey.

