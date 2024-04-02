Alsana Appoints Eating Disorder Industry Veteran Allan Benham as CEO

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allan Benham, BSN and MBA, a healthcare executive who specializes in leading organizations in the behavioral health treatment sector, has been appointed CEO of Alsana, an eating disorder recovery community.

Benham has more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry. He most recently served as the chief operating officer (COO) and vice president of inpatient services with Meadows Behavioral Healthcare, a trauma, mental health, drug and alcohol addiction treatment, and eating disorder recovery program with 14 programs in seven states, with operations based in Arizona. In this role, he oversaw and led both inpatient and outpatient services while ensuring top-quality clinical care and regulatory compliance.

"My passion for changing lives through recovery and for patients struggling with eating disorder behaviors patient aligns with Alsana's purpose: to provide compassionate, personalized treatment with a holistic approach, empowering people to embrace healing," said Benham. "I am excited to work closely with the professionals at Alsana to grow our in-person and virtual treatment programs to help more people across the nation achieve a long-lasting recovery."

Prior to Benham's role as COO at Meadows Behavioral Healthcare, he was an executive director at the organization's Gentle Path at The Meadows, an addiction treatment center for men. He has also served as the executive director of Meadows Behavioral Healthcare's Remuda Ranch, their Eating Disorder program, and oversaw direct patient care as director of nursing and director of training and quality.

A graduate of Chamberlain University College of Nursing in Addison, Il. with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Benham began his career as a Registered Nurse with Meadows Behavioral Health where he cared for patients with eating disorders. He also holds a Master of Business Administration from Grand Canyon University.

About Alsana® Alsana is an eating recovery community with virtual Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient ( IOP ) programs across the United States, in addition to Residential, PHP/ IOP programs in Alabama, California, and Missouri. Its eating disorder treatment program are compassion-focused, evidence-based, and designed in alignment with Alsana's Adaptive Care Model®. This whole-person approach addresses healing in all areas of clients' lives by integrating medical , nutritional , and therapeutic care with movement and relational therapies. Alsana serves adult clients of all genders and sexual identities struggling with a broad spectrum of eating, feeding, and co-occurring mental health conditions . Alsana's programs accommodate the unique needs of vegan clients and clients struggling with ED-DMT1, also known as " diabulimia ." Learn more at www.alsana.com .

SOURCE Alsana