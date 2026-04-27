Alscan's Dominic Drayton Honored with FAST Technician Excellence Award at PSA TEC 2026

Recognition highlights innovation, leadership and real-world impact in security systems integration

ATLANTA, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alscan, Inc., a leading provider of integrated security solutions, announced that Dominic Drayton, Production Manager, has been named a recipient of the FAST Technician Excellence Awards, powered by the PSA Security Network, North America's leading security integrator consortium. Drayton was recognized in the Innovation & Impact category during PSA TEC 2026 in Denver, one of the security industry's premier education and networking events.

Dominic Drayton with his award

The FAST Technician Excellence Awards, presented in partnership with the Foundation for Advancing Security Talent (FAST), honor a select group of top-performing security technicians across the PSA network each year. Selected from a highly competitive field of nominees, Drayton's recognition reflects the system-level expertise and professionalism required to deliver complex security systems that perform when it matters most.

The Innovation & Impact distinction underscores Drayton's ability to apply creative problem-solving in complex environments — improving system performance, streamlining processes and helping teams operate more efficiently in the field. His work reflects a broader shift in the industry, where technicians play a critical role not just in installation, but in shaping how integrated systems perform in real-world conditions.

"Dominic represents the standard we hold ourselves to as an organization," said Marc Goldberg, CEO of Alscan. "He brings a level of precision, accountability and forward-thinking that directly impacts our clients' operations. What sets him apart is his ability to see beyond the task in front of him — he understands how systems need to function in the real world and takes ownership to make that happen. This recognition is well-earned and reflects the kind of expertise our customers rely on every day."

Drayton was recognized on stage during the PSA TEC College Outreach Breakfast, an event that brings together students, educators and industry leaders to highlight the professionals shaping the future of the security industry.

For more information about Alscan and its integrated security solutions, visit www.alscaninc.com.

About Alscan, Inc.

Since 1981, Alscan has delivered comprehensive, custom-designed security solutions for complex environments including correctional facilities, education campuses, government buildings and commercial properties. With a focus on engineering-driven design, integration and long-term support, Alscan helps organizations operate with greater visibility, control and confidence.

SOURCE Alscan