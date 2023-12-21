Alsco Announces Official Partnership with the Sacramento Kings, Featuring the Alsco Uniforms Mops

Kings' court to showcase why It Pays to Keep CleanTM with Alsco Uniforms

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alsco Uniforms, the worldwide leader in providing rental services for linen, workwear uniforms and facility services to customers including restaurants, healthcare, the automotive industry and industrial facilities, is honored to announce a new partnership with the Sacramento Kings starting during the 2023-24 NBA season.

"We're thrilled to be showcasing Alsco Uniforms to Sacramento Kings fans over the coming years," said Ben Fox, vice president of sales and marketing at Alsco Uniforms. "The Alsco Uniforms branded mops will really emphasize to businesses why It Pays to Keep CleanTM with Alsco Uniforms."

As part of this partnership, Alsco Uniforms will provide branded court mops, ball girl/ boy shirts and in-arena signage.

"At Golden 1 Center, our utmost priority is providing the best fan experience," said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. "We are pleased to partner with Alsco Uniforms to provide top of the line products essential to ensuring the court is clean."

ABOUT ALSCO UNIFORMS
Alsco Uniforms (alsco.com) is a fifth-generation, family-owned and -operated uniform company founded in 1889 and recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the uniform rental industry. Celebrating nearly 135 years in the business, Alsco Uniforms provides uniform laundry services and other products that keep businesses clean and safe for a range of customers in the healthcare, automotive, industrial and hospitality industries. With more than 180 locations and 16,000 employees, Alsco provides laundry rental services to over 355,000 customers in 13 countries, which makes Alsco Uniforms the largest uniform company in the world. Visit alsco.com to learn more about why It Pays to Keep Clean with Alsco Uniforms. Join Alsco on Facebook at Facebook.com/AlscoUniforms, on X at @alscouniforms, on Instagram at @alscoinc, and on LinkedIn at Alsco.

