Alsco Uniforms Demonstrates Commitment to Maui's Recovery with a $50,000 Donation to Hawai'i Community Foundation's Maui Strong Fund

Contribution Aids in the Restoration and Rebuilding Efforts in the Aftermath of the Maui Wildfires

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alsco Uniforms provides uniform laundry services and other products that keep businesses clean and safe for a range of customers in the healthcare, automotive, industrial and hospitality industries. At their recent Managers Meeting in Maui they proudly announced a generous donation of $50,000 to Hawai'i Community Foundation's Maui Strong Fund. This philanthropic initiative will provide vital financial resources for both immediate and long-term recovery efforts in the wake of the destructive Maui wildfires during August 2023.

Donation Check Presentation

The Maui Strong Fund, which Hawai'i Community Foundation administers, serves as a beacon of hope for communities grappling with the aftermath of the devastating wildfires. The $50,000 contribution from Alsco Uniforms aims to assist affected individuals and places, fostering resilience and aiding in the reconstruction of Maui's vibrant landscapes.

In a statement, Alsco Uniforms Honolulu Branch General Manager, Brian Arkle, expressed his heartfelt commitment to supporting Maui's recovery: "Alsco Uniforms is deeply invested in the well-being of the communities we serve. The Maui Strong Fund aligns with our values, and we are honored to contribute to the restoration and rebuilding efforts in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires. Together, we can make a meaningful impact on the lives of those affected." Arkle continued saying, "Alsco Uniforms has been part of the Hawaiian community since 1964 and wants to ensure the communities it serves are taken care of when it needs support

the most."

Harmony Hallas, donor relations officer for Hawai'i Community Foundation, stated, "We're very appreciative of Alsco Uniforms commitment to Maui by holding their Manager's Meeting at the Hyatt Regency Resort in Maui and providing this additional support to help the families recover from this tragedy."

The donation underscores Alsco Uniforms' dedication to corporate social responsibility and community betterment. By partnering with Hawai'i Community Foundation, Alsco Uniforms aims to play a significant role in Maui's healing process, exemplifying the company's commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen.

About Alsco Uniforms

Alsco Uniforms (alsco.com) is a fifth-generation family-owned and -operated uniform company founded in 1889 and recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the uniform rental industry. Celebrating 135 years in business, Alsco Uniforms provides uniform laundry services and other products that keep businesses clean and safe for a range of customers in the healthcare, automotive, industrial and hospitality industries. With more than 200 locations and 16,000 employees, Alsco provides laundry rental services to over 355,000 customers in 12 countries, which makes Alsco Uniforms the largest uniform company in the world. Visit alsco.com to learn more about why It Pays to Keep Clean™ with Alsco Uniforms. Join Alsco on Facebook at Facebook.com/AlscoUniforms, on X at @alscouniforms, on Instagram at @alscoinc, and on LinkedIn at Alsco.

About Maui Strong

The vision of the Hawai'i Community Foundation is to create an equitable and vibrant Hawai'i in which all our Island communities thrive. With our more-than-105-year history, our trusted expertise, and the generous support of donors, we are working to address the root causes of our state's most difficult challenges, including expanding access to affordable housing, conserving fresh water resources, and ensuring the healthy development of Hawaiʻi's young children. We focus our efforts through the CHANGE Framework, which identifies six essential sectors affecting the overall well-being of these islands and its people. HCF works in communities across Hawaiʻi, with offices and staff located statewide.

In 2022, HCF stewarded more than 1,100 funds, established by individuals, businesses, and organizations who share our passion for a better Hawaiʻi. We distributed over $87 million in grants to the community from funds at HCF, contracts, and private foundations statewide, including scholarships assisting more than 1,000 Hawaiʻi students. For more information about HCF, please visit hawaiicommunityfoundation.org and follow our social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

The Maui Strong Fund of the Hawai'i Community Foundation is providing financial resources to support the immediate and long-term recovery needs for the people and places affected by the Maui wildfires. HCF works in close collaboration with federal, state, and county agencies, nonprofit organizations, and community members to get an understanding of the evolving priorities on the ground and deploys grants to address unmet needs. To ensure transparency, all grantees and award amounts from the Maui Strong Fund are updated regularly and can be found here. The Maui Strong Fund is designed for the long haul, using a four-phase approach that includes recovery, stabilization, risk reduction, and resiliency building. Learn more about our four-phase approach here.

