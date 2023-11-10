Alsco Uniforms doubles down for second season with Philadelphia 76ers as the official sponsor of the Floor Crew

Showcasing "It Pays to Keep Clean" with Alsco Uniforms

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alsco Uniforms, the worldwide leader in providing laundry services for linen, uniforms and facility services to customers including restaurants, healthcare, automotive and industrial facilities, is proud to announce its return for a second season of its partnership with the Philadelphia 76ers of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

76ers Logo

"We're thrilled to be showcasing Alsco Uniforms to Philadelphia 76ers fans this upcoming season," said Ben Fox, vice president of sales and marketing of Alsco Uniforms. "The Alsco Uniforms Floor Crew will be the keynote to our sponsorship and really emphasize to businesses why It Pays to Keep Clean™ with Alsco Uniforms."

As part of this partnership, Alsco Uniforms will be showcased on the Floor Crew shirts and pants and on the mop itself along with other in-arena advertising to help promote its brand and showcase to 76ers fans why It Pays to Keep Clean™ with Alsco Uniforms.

"Alsco has been an incredible partner of the Philadelphia 76ers, elevating our team on and off the court" said Owen Morin, 76ers Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships. "We're fortunate to partner with a company in Alsco that shares the same passion for success as we head into the 2023-24 NBA season."

ABOUT THE PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most storied franchises in the National Basketball Association, having won three World Championships, earning nine trips to The Finals and making 53 playoff appearances over 74 seasons. The Philadelphia 76ers organization is a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) property.

ABOUT ALSCO UNIFORMS

Alsco Uniforms (alsco.com) is a fifth-generation family-owned and -operated uniform company founded in 1889 and recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the uniform rental industry. Celebrating 135 years in business, Alsco Uniforms provides uniform laundry services and other products that keep businesses clean and safe for a range of customers in the healthcare, automotive, industrial and hospitality industries. With more than 200 locations and 16,000 employees, Alsco provides laundry rental services to over 355,000 customers in 12 countries, which makes Alsco Uniforms the largest uniform company in the world. Visit alsco.com to learn more about why It Pays to Keep Clean™ with Alsco Uniforms. Join Alsco on Facebook at Facebook.com/AlscoUniforms, on X at @alscouniforms, on Instagram at @alscoinc, and on LinkedIn at Alsco.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Alsco Uniforms