Alsco Uniforms Recognized at 2026 TRSA Industry Awards for Service, Sustainability, and Leadership

SALT LAKE CITY, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alsco Uniforms, a leading laundry and facility services provider, was recognized at the 2026 TRSA Industry Awards, receiving multiple awards for service, sustainability, and leadership.

TRSA is a non-profit trade association that represents linen, uniform, and facility services businesses around the world. Their awards recognize people and teams for excellence in the field, and they are among the highest honors in the industry.

"We are honored to be part of TRSA, and we are proud of our teams for earning these awards," said Jim Kearns, Chief Operating Officer of Alsco Uniforms. "We have worked closely with TRSA for decades, and we will keep partnering with them to advocate for our industry. These awards validate our commitment to sustainability as a core value through our focus on reusable products and services."

Joseph Ricci, President and Chief Executive Officer of TRSA, shared his thoughts, "We appreciate Alsco Uniforms and their active participation in TRSA. We know that their involvement lifts our entire industry."

Major awards won by Alsco Uniforms include:

2026 Above & Beyond Service Award, Gold Level – Awarded to the Austin, Texas, branch, accepted by Jim Kearns, Chief Operating Officer

2026 TRSA Voluntary Leadership Award, Gold Level – Awarded to and accepted by Ryan Mathews, Senior National Sales Manager

2026 Video Excellence Award, Gold Level – Awarded to Alsco Uniforms Brasil, accepted by Bob Steiner, Chief Executive Officer

2026 Clean Green Sustainability Award, Gold Level – Awarded to Alsco Uniforms Australia, accepted by Andrew Steiner, Chief Financial Officer

Alsco Uniforms also received silver level awards and honorable mentions for service, engagement, and sustainability leadership. They are looking forward to continuing their partnership with TRSA throughout 2026 and beyond.

"It's especially meaningful to see our international locations represented on this stage." said Bob Steiner, CEO of Alsco Uniforms. "These awards reflect the commitment, innovation, and service mindset of our teams around the world."

Alsco Uniforms now has over 200 locations across the world providing businesses with hygienically clean uniforms, linens, floor mats, mops, first aid, and restroom supplies. Businesses looking for a laundry or facility services provider should visit www.alsco.com to learn more.

About Alsco Uniforms

Alsco Uniforms is a fifth-generation, family-owned and operated uniform and linen laundry service company founded in 1889. They are recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the uniform and linen rental industry. Celebrating over 135 years of business, Alsco Uniforms provides laundry services and other products that keep businesses clean and safe for customers across all market segments, including healthcare, automotive, industrial, and hospitality. With more than 200 locations and 16,000 employees, Alsco Uniforms provides laundry and other services and products to more than 350,000 customers in 13 countries, which makes Alsco Uniforms the largest uniform company in the world.

