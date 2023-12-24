Alsco Uniforms Shoots for Success by Sponsoring the North Pole's Intramural Basketball League Mop Crew

Elf insiders report that the Mop Crew is thrilled about their newfound sponsorship

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a surprising twist this holiday season, Alsco Uniforms has taken its sponsorship game to new heights by sponsoring the Mop Crew for the Intramural Basketball League at the North Pole.

In the past month Alsco Uniforms has announced Mop Crew sponsorships with six NBA teams — but this sponsorship is the frosting on the cake that Alsco Uniforms has been looking for to round out its sports marketing strategy.

Elf Mop Crew
Elf Mop Crew

The Mop Crew elves will be wearing performance polo shirts and pants emblazoned with Alsco Uniforms and the famous tagline, It Pays To Keep CleanTM. In addition, the crew will be using microfiber mops featuring the same branding to keep the court clean throughout this basketball season.

"The Mop Crew uniforms have the performance and style that will make a fashion statement even Mariah Carey will envy," said Ben Fox, vice president of sales and marketing.

Elf insiders report that the Mop Crew is thrilled about their newfound sponsorship. Jingle McSweepington, head elf of the Mop Crew, expressed his joy: "We may be known for our cleaning prowess, but now we're cleaning up on the court too, thanks to Alsco Uniforms! And these uniforms? So much comfier than those itchy elf tights!"

The bold move by Alsco Uniforms has even caught the attention of other North Pole businesses. Reports suggest that suppliers for Santa's Workshop are reaching out to Alsco Uniforms today to discuss getting new uniforms for their employees. They are also excited to hear Alsco Uniforms offers linens, floor mats and first-aid and restroom supplies to help keep their businesses clean and safe from the snowy conditions.

One thing is for sure — with Alsco Uniforms in the mix, the North Pole's sports and business scene has never been so spotlessly stylish.

As the holiday season approaches, make sure you know why It Pays To Keep CleanTM with Alsco Uniforms.

About Alsco
Alsco Uniforms (alsco.com) is a fifth-generation family-owned and -operated uniform company founded in 1889 and recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the uniform rental industry. Celebrating 135 years in business, Alsco Uniforms provides uniform laundry services and other products that keep businesses clean and safe for a range of customers in the healthcare, automotive, industrial and hospitality industries. With more than 200 locations and 16,000 employees, Alsco provides laundry rental services to over 355,000 customers in 12 countries, which makes Alsco Uniforms the largest uniform company in the world. Visit alsco.com to learn more about why It Pays To Keep CleanTM with Alsco Uniforms. Join Alsco on Facebook at Facebook.com/AlscoUniforms, on X at @alscouniforms, on Instagram at @alscoinc and on LinkedIn at Alsco.

