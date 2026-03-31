ALSO Announces Strategic Partnership with DoorDash

DoorDash invests in ALSO's Series C as a strategic partner, alongside a multi-year commercial agreement to collaboratively develop and accelerate the deployment of autonomous delivery at scale

Prysm Capital joins ALSO's $200 million Series C financing round led by Greenoaks

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ALSO, a Palo Alto–based technology company building the world's most capable small EVs, today announced a strategic partnership with DoorDash. This partnership includes an investment in ALSO as well as a multi-year commercial agreement to develop and accelerate deployment of autonomous delivery at scale. In addition, DoorDash Co-Founder and Head of DoorDash Labs Stanley Tang will join ALSO as a Board Observer.

"I couldn't be more excited to partner with the team at DoorDash to deploy autonomy in areas not yet fully solved for - at the intersection of roadways, bike lanes and road adjacent spaces. Small autonomous EVs are optimal in these environments and that is what ALSO is building from the ground up," said Chris Yu, co-founder and president of ALSO.

The new capital will support ALSO's continued investment in product development, manufacturing, and global deployment of the world's best small vehicles for the movement of people and goods, driven or autonomous. The company recently introduced its first two products, EVs that you can pedal: the flagship TM-B electric bike and TM-Q electric delivery quad, with plans to scale production and expand into new international markets.

"Last-mile delivery is a physical-world challenge and the details matter, from curb access to making sure an order arrives on time and intact," said Stanley Tang. "ALSO is building purpose-built EVs that are designed to unlock new ways to meet customers and merchants where they are. We're excited to invest and partner with them as we look to scale autonomous delivery."

"ALSO represents exactly the type of company we seek to partner with—one operating at a key inflection point with the potential to reshape a large and evolving market," said Jay Park, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Prysm Capital. "We believe the team, product vision, and timing position ALSO to lead the next wave of innovation in global electric transportation."

About ALSO

ALSO is a technology company focused on building vertically integrated small electric vehicles. Originally incubated within Rivian, the company combines in-house hardware, software and manufacturing expertise to develop a portfolio of products across multiple form factors, leveraging a common technology platform. ALSO's vehicles are designed for the movement of people and goods, driven or autonomous, across every global market. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and plans to deliver its initial products in the U.S. in 2026, followed by international expansion.

ALSO Media Contact:

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DoorDash Media Contact:

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Prysm Capital Media Contact:

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Greenoaks Media Contact:

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