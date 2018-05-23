Alston & Bird's Thomas Feddo Appointed U.S. Treasury Deputy Assistant Secretary For Investment Security

Feddo, who was a member of Alston & Bird's International Trade & Regulatory Group in the firm's Washington, D.C., office, will oversee Treasury's responsibilities as chair of CFIUS, an interagency committee that reviews certain foreign investments in the United States to identify and address any effects on U.S. national security that may arise from the transactions.

"Tom has a strong commitment to the highest ideals in public service, a fair and thoughtful approach to legal issues, and a record of significant achievement," said Richard Hays, Alston & Bird chairman and managing partner. "We are proud that Tom was chosen for this extraordinary opportunity and congratulate him on this career milestone."

Feddo joined Alston & Bird in 2016 from the Treasury Department, where he spent seven years in the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the agency charged with implementing and enforcing U.S. economic sanctions, including more than five years as OFAC's assistant director for enforcement.

In addition to his OFAC credentials, Feddo was majority counsel to the U.S. House Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee of the Energy and Commerce Committee and special assistant to the general counsel of the U.S. Navy.

A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, Feddo served as a lieutenant in the Navy's nuclear submarine force and as an officer at the Navy Antiterrorist Alert Center. Following his naval service and graduation from George Washington University Law School, he clerked at the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.

"CFIUS is an important and growing consideration for any deal involving a foreign investment in a U.S. business," said Dennis Garris, partner in charge of Alston & Bird's Washington, D.C., office. "Through his long experience in public service and proven track record of leadership and policy management, Tom is eminently qualified to lead CFIUS at a time when the committee is playing an increasingly vital role in the country's national security and economic interests."

