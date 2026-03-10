Alt Air Teams Up with Eve Air Mobility and Skyports Infrastructure to Advance Electric Aviation in New South Wales and Queensland

ATLANTA, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eve Air Mobility ("Eve") (NYSE: EVEX, EVEXW; B3: EVEB31), a global leader in the development of next-generation electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) solutions, has entered into a strategic collaboration with Alt Air, a new Advanced Air Mobility company based in Sydney, Australia, which has also partnered with Skyports Infrastructure (Skyports) to prepare for eVTOL operations across both New South Wales and Queensland, Australia.

"Through this collaboration, we are laying the foundation for a world-class eVTOL ecosystem in Australia," said Johann Bordais, chief executive officer at Eve Air Mobility, "New South Wales and Queensland present an incredible opportunity to deliver sustainable, quiet, and efficient urban air mobility solutions that will benefit residents, businesses, and international visitors, especially as we look toward the opening of Western Sydney International Airport and the global stage of the Brisbane 2032 Games."

Alongside these partnerships, Alt Air will leverage existing airports and other unique aviation infrastructure assets in Sydney, including operating bases on Sydney Harbour and at Palm Beach. With Skyports, Alt Air will explore new vertiport locations to expand the network of future commercial eVTOL services in Queensland. This consortium brings together the key components required to establish a safe, efficient, and sustainable Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ecosystem, one that positions Australia as a global leader in next-generation transportation services.

Together, Eve, Alt Air, and Skyports will co-develop an integrated operational plan spanning critical elements of Australia's emerging eVTOL market. This includes vertiport infrastructure, route planning, airspace integration, ground operations, and customer experience. The collaboration will play a significant role in supporting future commercial eVTOL services across both regions, including a roadmap that builds high-visibility operations in time for the Brisbane 2032 Summer Games.

The collaboration focuses on a phased commercialization roadmap designed to bring eVTOL services online with sustainability and safety at the forefront. Skyports will lead efforts to evaluate and develop vertiport locations across key urban and regional corridors. These new vertiports and their facilities, in combination with existing airports and other aviation infrastructure, will serve as the backbone of the network, enabling seamless passenger flow, high‑tempo aircraft operations, and integrated multimodal transport connections.

"Our work with Eve Air Mobility and Skyports underscores our shared commitment to building meaningful aviation innovation in Australia. Together, we are designing an eVTOL network that will significantly improve connectivity and set a benchmark for advanced air mobility worldwide," said Aaron Shaw, managing director at Alt Air.

Eve, Alt Air and Skyports will assess priority routes linking major population centers, commercial districts, and tourism hubs across Sydney, South East Queensland, and surrounding regions. Early concepts include high-demand corridors such as Western Sydney International Airport to downtown Sydney.

As Queensland prepares to welcome the world for the 2032 Brisbane Games, the collaboration aims to enable eVTOL services that provide an efficient, sustainable, and future-forward mobility option for visitors and residents alike.

"We see Australia as a key future market for AAM and have enjoyed strong stakeholder engagement and enthusiasm across the country. We're excited to apply our real-world vertiport experience and enable the next era of flight in Australia. South East Queensland is one of the most attractive markets for AAM to launch in Australia and the Brisbane 2032 Games will be a strong catalyst to enable a safe, efficient and legacy network that will extend well beyond the Games," said Yun-Yuan Tay, head of Asia-Pacific at Skyports Infrastructure

By establishing a connected vertiport network and fully operational routes ahead of the Games, Eve, Alt Air, and Skyports intend to showcase Australia's leadership in advanced air mobility. These services are expected to enhance connectivity between key summer games venues, central business districts, and major airports, including Brisbane, Gold Coast, and Sunshine Coast Airports.

About Eve Air Mobility

Eve Air Mobility is dedicated to accelerating the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ecosystem. Benefitting from a start-up mindset, backed by Embraer's 56-year history of aerospace expertise, and with a singular focus, Eve is taking a holistic approach to progressing the UAM ecosystem, with an advanced eVTOL project, comprehensive global services and support network and a unique air traffic management solution. Eve is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (EVEX; EVEXW) and the São Paulo Stock Exchange (EVEB31), where its shares of common stock, public warrants and Brazilian Depository Receipts are traded. For more information, please visit www.eveairmobility.com

About Alt Air

Alt Air — a new Advanced Air Mobility company focused on bringing practical, scalable air mobility services to Australia and the wider region. Alt Air, created by the founders of Sydney Seaplanes, builds on nearly two decades of real-world urban aviation experience in one of the world's most complex and highly regulated urban aviation environments. That experience is supported by its unique aviation infrastructure assets in Sydney, including operating bases on Sydney Harbour and at Palm Beach, each with significant aviation approvals already in place. https://flyaltair.com.au/

About Skyports Infrastructure

Skyports Infrastructure is a global leader in the design, build, and operation of heliports and skyports for helicopters and eVTOLs. With live operational assets in the UK and US, and projects under development across the Middle East, Europe and Asia, Skyports delivers the ground infrastructure needed for safe, efficient, and scalable vertical lift operations. The company is driving the future of urban air mobility, bringing next-generation aviation to cities around the world. Find out more at: www.skyports.net

Forward-Looking Statement Disclosure

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "could," "should," "would," "continue," "seek," "target," "guidance," "outlook," "if current trends continue," "optimistic," "forecast" and other similar words or expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about the company's plans, objectives, expectations, outlooks, projections, intentions, estimates, and other statements of future events or conditions, including with respect to all companies or entities named within. These forward-looking statements are based on the company's current objectives, beliefs and expectations, and they are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and financial position and timing of certain events to differ materially from the information in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those set forth herein as well as in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Part I, Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors of the company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other risks and uncertainties listed from time to time in the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additionally, there may be other factors of which the company is not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in the forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. The company does not assume any obligation to publicly update or supplement any forward-looking statement to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting these forward-looking statements. other than as required by law. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the statement.

