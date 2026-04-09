Eve Air Mobility Builds Flight-Test Momentum With 50 Successful Flights

High-Fidelity Flight Data and Knowledge Gains Continue to Mature the Program

GAVIÃO PEIXOTO, Brazil, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eve Air Mobility ("Eve") (NYSE: EVEX, EVEXW; B3: EVEB31), a global leader in advanced air mobility solutions, has reached its 50th successful test flight with its full-scale engineering prototype, accumulating over two hours of flight time. Since the aircraft's first flight on Dec. 19, 2025, these flights have generated high‑fidelity data and knowledge gains that are strengthening Eve's understanding of performance and systems behavior as the company advances toward the future certification pathway of its eVTOL.

"Reaching 50 successful test flights with our engineering prototype is more than a technical milestone. It is clear evidence of the maturity of our program and the strength of the solutions we are building," said Johann Bordais, chief executive officer at Eve. "Eve is uniquely positioned to deliver not only a high‑performance eVTOL aircraft but also aftermarket services, operational and airspace solutions that customers and cities will require to deploy urban air mobility at scale."

The fast pace of testing continues to validate the performance and operational capability of Eve's eVTOL. This achievement spotlights the company's product development process, based on the proven Embraer methodology. This consists of an integrated approach that combines aircraft development with solutions to help operators, cities, vertiports and air navigation providers prepare for the introduction of urban aviation.

The results and knowledge gained from flights with the full-scale engineering prototype are central to the development of Eve's conforming prototypes and the commercial aircraft. The company expects to begin producing its conforming prototypes this year, progressing toward a total of six that will be used in the certification flight test campaign with Brazil's civil aviation authority, ANAC.

With 50 test flights completed, Eve is now expanding flight envelope evaluations, gradually increasing forward speed, evaluating energy management, controllability and stability, noise and vibration, among others, leading to full transition flights later this year.

Images: https://eve.imagerelay.com/fl/dd63ffc6faa842c19ca7591b49317aae

About Eve Air Mobility

Eve Air Mobility is dedicated to accelerating the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ecosystem. Benefitting from a start-up mindset, backed by Embraer's 56-year history of aerospace expertise, and with a singular focus, Eve is taking a holistic approach to progressing the UAM ecosystem, with an advanced eVTOL project, comprehensive global services and support network and a unique air traffic management solution. Eve is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (EVEX; EVEXW) and the São Paulo Stock Exchange (EVEB31), where its shares of common stock, public warrants and Brazilian Depository Receipts are traded. For more information, please visit www.eveairmobility.com.

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SOURCE Eve Air Mobility