ALT5 SIGMA, A JANONE COMPANY, ADDS PREPAID VISA®️ CARD INTEGRATION TO ALT5 SETTLEMENT PLATFORM

LAS VEGAS, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JanOne Inc. (Nasdaq: JAN), a multidisciplinary organization with a focus on healthcare and fintech, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, ALT5 Sigma, has launched its prepaid VISA®️ Card as an extension to the previously announced ALT5 Settlement Platform.

ALT5 continues to expand its digital fintech offering in the crypto world to provide functionality from traditional legacy financial models in a modernized world. The addition of an unbranded prepaid Visa®️ Card provides institutions and merchants with the ability to utilize the ALT5 suite of offerings for acceptance and conversion of crypto to fiat and then gain instantaneous access to fiat currencies on their prepaid VISA®️ Card or on thousands of cards as applicable.

"Many of our customers are looking for efficient ways to access, distribute and spend fiat derived from their crypto strategies. The addition of the ALT5 prepaid VISA®️ Card offering broadens their options and continues to bridge legacy financial products to the digitization of currency. Our customers can utilize a reloadable, physical, and/or digital prepaid VISA®️ Card for themselves, or for their own end-users. The integration to ALT5 Settlement enables customers with the ability for them to deal with multi-currencies, including fiat and crypto, and to convert funds directly to their card 24 hours a day, 7 days week, and 365 days a year," commented Andre Beauchesne, President and CEO of ALT5 Sigma.

About ALT5 Sigma Inc.

Launched in 2018, ALT5 is a fintech company that provides next generation blockchain-powered technologies to enable a migration to a new global financial paradigm. ALT5, through its subsidiaries, offers two main platforms to its customers: "ALT5 Pay" and "ALT5 Prime". The Company processed over US$1.2 billion in cryptocurrency transactions in 2023.

ALT5 Pay is a crypto-currency payment gateway that enables registered and approved global merchants to accept and make crypto-currency payments or to integrate the ALT5 Pay payment platform into their application or operations using the plugin with WooCommerce and or ALT5 Pay's checkout widgets and APIs. Merchants have the option to convert to fiat currency(s) automatically or to receive their payment in digital assets.

ALT5 Prime is an electronic over-the-counter trading platform that enables registered and approved customers to buy and sell digital assets. Customers can purchase digital assets with fiat and, equally, can sell digital assets and receive fiat. ALT5 Prime is available through a browser-based access mobile phone application named "ALT5 Pro" that can be downloaded from the Apple App Store, from Google Play, through ALT5 Prime's FIX API, as well as through Broadridge Financial Solutions' NYFIX gateway for approved customers.

About JanOne

JanOne is a unique Nasdaq-listed multidisciplinary organization with a focus on healthcare and fintech. JanOne is one of the constituents of the Russell Microcap Index, starting June 28, 2024. Through its biotech activities, JanOne is developing innovative, actionable solutions intended to help end the opioid crisis. JanOne is dedicated to funding resources toward innovation, technology, and education to find a key resolution to the national opioid epidemic, which is one of the deadliest and most widespread in the nation's history. Its drugs in the clinical trial pipeline have shown promise for their innovative targeting of the causes of pain as a strategic option for physicians averse to exposing patients to addictive opioids.

JanOne's ALT5 subsidiary is a global fintech that provides next generation blockchain powered technologies for the trading, clearing, settlement, payment, and custodianship of digital instruments.

Please visit www.janone.com for additional information.

