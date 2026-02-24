ALTA Applauds Focus on Housing Affordability, Emphasizes Need to Protect Homebuyers

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Land Title Association (ALTA) applauds President Trump's focus on expanding housing affordability and homeownership opportunities for American families in the State of the Union. ALTA and its members share this commitment and support efforts to strengthen the housing market and expand access to the American Dream for families across the country.

As the president noted, mortgage rates have fallen in recent months, affordability metrics have improved and housing activity is showing renewed momentum. Progress in lowering borrowing costs, increasing housing supply and expanding access to homeownership is encouraging for families striving to purchase or refinance a home.

"Housing affordability depends not only on supply and financing conditions but also on maintaining strong consumer safeguards that preserve the integrity of property rights and prevent the financial harm that can derail families' investments," said ALTA CEO Chris Morton. "We look forward to continuing to work hand-in-hand with the administration and Congress on solutions that expand access to affordable homeownership while strengthening consumer safeguards that protect Americans from fraud."

About ALTA

The American Land Title Association, founded in 1907, represents an industry comprised of more than 17,000 title insurance companies operating across the nation, with over 90% being small businesses.

Contact:

Alisa Mairone

202-261-0305

[email protected]

SOURCE American Land Title Association