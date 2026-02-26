ALTA Good Deeds Foundation Announces New Board Leadership and Officer Appointments

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ALTA Good Deeds Foundation , a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded by ALTA, the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, today announced a series of appointments to its board of directors. The changes honor the legacy of ALTA Past President Mary O'Donnell, who served as Foundation chair until her passing in 2025 and whose passion for service helped shape the Foundation's mission of charitable giving and community impact.

ALTA Past President Steve Day NTP, executive vice president at Fidelity National Title Group headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., was appointed chair.





ALTA Board Governor Scott Chandler CTIS, NTP, VP & senior advisor at Ardán, based in Maitland, Fla., was appointed vice chair.





Jeffrey Bates, CEO of D. Bello in Newport Beach, Calif., was newly appointed to the Foundation's board of directors.

A founding board member of the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation, Day succeeds O'Donnell as chair and will lead the nonprofit's strategic direction and charitable fundraising initiatives.

"Mary's leadership and generosity set a standard we honor every day," Day said. "I am proud to step into this role and continue the Foundation's mission to support the charitable efforts of title professionals as they work to build and strengthen their local communities."

Chandler fills the vice chair role, a recently established officer position that reflects expanded leadership responsibilities within the Foundation. Chandler worked closely with O'Donnell during her leadership as president and CEO of Westcor Land Title Insurance Co.

"Mary was a mentor and friend whose spirit continues to inspire all of us," Chandler said. "I'm honored to serve as vice chair and to build upon the Foundation she helped create."

Bates brings more than two decades of industry experience to the Foundation. Under his leadership, D. Bello has grown its workforce solutions business and received national recognition for rapid growth and innovation.

"Title professionals are deeply rooted in the communities we serve, and the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation helps us turn that commitment into real impact," Bates said. "I'm honored to join the board and support the Foundation's work to strengthen local nonprofits and the people who rely on them."

About the Foundation

Since its founding in 2020, the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation has awarded more than $1.36 million in grants to nonprofit organizations in 46 states and the District of Columbia.

For more information about the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation, visit www.altagooddeeds.org.

About ALTA

The American Land Title Association, founded in 1907, represents an industry comprised of more than 17,000 title insurance companies operating across the nation, with over 90% being small businesses.

