Alta Langa DOCG Debuts in New York

27 Producers Take Center Stage at the First U.S. Event Dedicated to Piedmont's Metodo Classico Sparkling Wines

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alta Langa DOCG made its debut in the United States with a trade-focused event hosted at Eataly Downtown in New York. Organized by the Alta Langa Consortium, the event brought together 27 producers and more than 200 wine professionals and media representatives, marking an important milestone in raising awareness of the appellation in the U.S. market.

Held on March 10, the event introduced Alta Langa DOCG as one of the emerging players in the premium Italian Metodo Classico sparkling wine category—a segment that continues to attract growing attention from wine professionals across the United States.

Among those attending the tasting were sommeliers, wine directors, buyers, importers, distributors, and trade journalists, many of whom were discovering Alta Langa DOCG wines for the first time. The strong attendance confirmed the interest of American wine professionals in a sparkling wine that demonstrates a strong sense of place and remarkable quality.

The day began with two educational panels titled "Why Alta Langa DOCG Belongs on Your Wine List: Education, Positioning, and Profitability," led by Juliana Colangelo, wine marketing expert and host of the Italian Wine Podcast, in conversation with Giovanna Bagnasco and Paolo Rossino, respectively Board Member and President of the Promotion Commission and Director of the Alta Langa Consortium. The sessions explored the denomination's production standards, distinctive characteristics, and positioning opportunities within the U.S. market, offering participants an overview of the region's history, vineyards, and winemaking approach.

The afternoon continued with a walk-around tasting featuring all 27 producers. Attendees had the opportunity to discover the denomination through a wide selection of wines and engage directly with the producers. The tasting highlighted the diversity and elegance of Alta Langa DOCG, helping to further define the wine's stylistic identity and its potential in the U.S. market.

"The day marked the debut of Alta Langa DOCG beyond Italy's borders. We chose to host the event in New York recognizing its status as an iconic city and as a symbol of a long-standing, vibrant market for Italian wine," commented Giovanni Minetti, President of the Alta Langa Consortium. "It was an important first step that allowed us to introduce our wines to one of the most influential wine markets in the world and to share the identity and quality that define our denomination. The response from the U.S. trade was extremely positive and certainly exceeded our expectations."

The evening before the event, the Alta Langa Consortium also hosted a welcome cocktail reception at Terroir, one of New York's most acclaimed wine bars. The gathering brought together sommeliers, wine directors, buyers, and members of the specialized wine press, offering an initial opportunity to taste the wines—presented exclusively in magnum format—and to meet the producers in a relaxed and convivial setting.

Participating Wineries:

Agricola Brandini, Agricola TT, Banfi, Bava, Bera, Borgo Maragliano, Casa E. di Mirafiore, Coppo, Cuvage, Deltetto 1953, Enrico Serafino, Ettore Germano, Fontanafredda, Giuseppe Contratto, La Fusina, Marcalberto, Marco Capra, Marziano Abbona, Mauro, Sebaste, Nada Giuseppe, Pecchenino, Tenuta Carretta, Tenuta Il Falchetto, Tenuta, Langasco, Tenuta Rocca, Terrabianca, Vite Colte.

About Consorzio Alta Langa

The Consortium was founded on the 15th of June 2001 in Asti, following more than ten years of research and studies on the area's aptitude. It aims to gather vine growers and wine-makers involved in developing a wine, a denomination, and a territory. All bound by a great bet: the production of a sparkling traditional method wine that won't be ready before six years from the planting of the vineyard, and for this reason must necessarily be promoted and protected.

The role of the Consortium is to serve as the guarantor of the product specification and promoter of the "Alta Langa" Protected Designation of Origin.

https://www.altalangadocg.com/en/alta-langa-docg/what-is-alta-langa-docg/

KEY FIGURES – THE CONSORZIO AND ALTA LANGA DOCG

Over 100 producer wineries are associated with the Consortium

500 hectares of vineyards across the provinces of Alessandria, Asti and Cuneo

The "Alta Langa vineyard" is cultivated approximately 2/3 Pinot Noir and 1/3 Chardonnay

3,500,000 potential bottles from the 2025 harvest (not released to the market before autumn 2028)

Domestic market: 85%

Export market: 15%

About Colangelo & Partners

Colangelo & Partners specializes in premium food, wine and spirits brands, and has long-established relationships with the key press that drive these business categories and help determine the industry leaders. Agency principals have years of experience in retail and distribution as well as communications, a rare combination that gives Colangelo & Partners invaluable insights into consumer purchasing behavior. The agency focuses on "closing the loop" between creative communications programs, distribution, promotion, publicity and the consumer in order to maximize the efficiency of its communications programs and deliver measurable results. http://www.colangelopr.com

Media Contact

Daniela Porro

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SOURCE Alta Langa