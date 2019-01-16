AltaCorp Capital Inc. adds renowned energy analyst to its team

A seasoned energy analyst, Syed brings more than 30 years of knowledge of the oil and gas industry, including oilfield services, small and large capitalization Exploration & Production companies, and major integrated oil companies to the firm. Syed is responsible for expanding AltaCorp's U.S. research practice and will be instrumental in growing the firm's North American energy services research practice.

"Waqar is respected for his passion of the energy industry and is well known as a trust agent in capital markets and for working in the best interest of both institutional investors and corporate clients," said Jon Horsman, AltaCorp's Chairman & CEO. "We're delighted a professional of Waqar's caliber and reputation has joined our firm to help us further advance our thought leadership in the energy industry."

Syed joins AltaCorp from Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York, where he held the position of vice president and lead analyst, U.S. oilfield service, equity research. Prior to that, Syed held senior analyst positions at Macquarie Capital (USA), Petrie Parkman & Co., J.P. Morgan Securities, Inc., and Deutsche Bank. Syed holds a Master of Business Administration from the Yale School of Management, Yale University, New Haven.

"AltaCorp's vision of offering quality integrated cross border research to its North American clients and the firm's deep commitment to the energy sector given its deep Alberta roots is what really attracted me to the firm," said Waqar Syed, managing director, North American Energy Services and head of U.S. institutional research. "I'm excited to be part of this exceptional team and help expand AltaCorp's franchise."

AltaCorp is an Alberta-based capital markets firm focused on the sectors that drive the Western Canadian economy—energy, life sciences and diversified industries. In less than a decade, AltaCorp has amassed over $75 billion of transaction experience. Working with ATB Financial, a full-service financial institution headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, AltaCorp offers clients fully integrated capital market solutions. AltaCorp is a member of IIROC and CIPF .

