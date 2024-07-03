Altair Names Aitek Channel Partner for the North, West, and Central African Regions

Aitek to offer Altair's leading data analytics and AI solutions throughout Morocco, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Senegal, and Cameroon

TROY, Mich., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, is thrilled to welcome Aitek as a new channel partner. Within the partnership, Aitek will offer Altair's leading data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to its customers throughout the North, West, and Central African Regions.

Altair welcomes Aitek as a new channel partner. Aitek will offer Altair’s leading data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to its customers throughout the North, West, and Central African Regions.

"We are delighted to announce this strategic partnership to expand further into a dynamic, fast-growing region that has the capacity to rapidly adopt technological solutions," said Stefano Deiana, vice president of Altair France, Italy, Spain, and Africa, Altair. "Aitek owes its success to its strong local presence in several countries, in addition to its strong integration in technology and business environments."

Established in North, Central, and West Africa, Aitek's main mission is to be the key partner between Altair and its key accounts on the African continent. This partnership confirms Altair and Aitek's commitment to providing advanced, trusted technological solutions to companies and organizations throughout Africa.

"Africa's digital revolution is underway, driven by converging technologies such as AI, IoT, and Big Data. These technologies are catalysts for innovation and economic growth, offering Africa a unique opportunity to bridge the gap with other continents. This is the moment to embrace the change and leapfrog," said Redda Ben Geloune, president and founder, Aitek. "By partnering with Altair, we aim to create a success story not only for our businesses but also for Africa's economic development. Together, we can accelerate the adoption of AI-based solutions, enhance business productivity, and transform various sectors for sustainable growth. This could shift the current paradigm and propel Africa, the richest continent in resources, into a powerful economy."

Altair works with a global network of channel and technology partners. To learn more or to become a partner, visit https://altair.com/altair-partners.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit https://www.altair.com.

Media contacts

Altair Corporate Altair Investor Relations Bridget Hagan Stephen Palmtag +1.216.769.2658 +1.669.328.9111 [email protected] [email protected]



Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa

Charlotte Hartmann

+49 7031 6208 0

[email protected]



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2453015/Altair_Aitek_Africa.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421069/Altair_Logo.jpg