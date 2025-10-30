AltaMed Health Services Teams up with Los Angeles Jewish Health and Annenberg School of Nursing in Helping to Train Tomorrow's Nursing Workforce

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AltaMed Health Services, in a partnership with Los Angeles Jewish Health (LAJH) and the Annenberg School of Nursing, recently hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to announce the creation of the AltaMed Health Services School of Nursing. The school is located at AltaMed's East Los Angeles Campus. The program is designed to help meet the ongoing staffing needs for Licensed Vocational Nurses (LVNs) and Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs).

AltaMed Health Services, in a partnership with Los Angeles Jewish Health and the Annenberg School of Nursing, recently launched the AltaMed Health Services School of Nursing. The program is designed to help meet the ongoing staffing needs for Licensed Vocational Nurses and Certified Nursing Assistants.

"From the very beginning, our vision has been to build a nursing workforce from within, one that reflects the communities we serve and carries forward the AltaMed mission," said AltaMed President and CEO Cástulo de la Rocha. "Over the years, we have worked towards this vision. We aim to address the shortage of bilingual, culturally responsive nurses, and today with our partners from Los Angeles Jewish Health and the Annenberg School of Nursing, that dream has become a reality."

The school's new location opened last month with plans to graduate more than 24 nurses during its first year. Serving more than 700,000 people across 60 sites in Los Angeles and Orange counties, AltaMed continues to expand access to high quality health services in the Southern California region.

"We are delighted to be bringing our state-of-the art nursing school to the team at AltaMed and look forward to expanding the program offerings as their needs evolve," said Dale Surowitz, President and CEO of Los Angeles Jewish Health. "Perhaps most important, this program helps to create a culture where nurses in training learn to better understand the backgrounds, language, and lived experiences of their patients and the critical role that should play in the care experience."

With more than 5,700 employees, AltaMed is one of the region's largest employers, providing services to approximately 8% of the Los Angeles population. AltaMed provides comprehensive primary care, pediatrics, dental services, HIV/AIDS care, senior care, behavioral health services, pharmacy services, health education, and more.

"For more than five decades, AltaMed has remained steadfast in its mission to provide access to high quality health services, regardless of the ability to pay," said de la Rocha. "Our new school of nursing underscores AltaMed's commitment to improve health outcomes in the communities we serve."

About AltaMed Health Services

AltaMed understands that when people receive care that considers their individual health needs and respects their cultural preferences; they grow healthy—and help their families do the same. Since 1969, we have delivered complete medical services to communities across Southern California. Our team of qualified multicultural and bilingual professionals—from these same communities— is focused on eliminating barriers to primary care services, senior care programs, and essential community services. With more than 60 accredited health centers and service facilities, we remain committed and ready to help you grow healthy at any age.

About Los Angeles Jewish Health: Founded in 1912, non-profit Los Angeles Jewish Health (LAJHealth) is the largest single-source provider of comprehensive senior healthcare services in the Los Angeles area, serving nearly 4,000 people each year. Thousands of seniors benefit from community-based and in-residence care and services. Programs include: Independent Living; Assisted Living; Senior Behavioral Health; Short-Term Rehabilitation; Skilled Nursing; PACE; Hospice & Palliative Care; Geriatric Health; Memory Care. In addition, LAJHealth is home to the Annenberg School of Nursing.

SOURCE AltaMed Health Services