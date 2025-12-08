Study Reveals AltaMed Health Services Generated $15.1 Billion in Economic Impact While Caring for Hundreds of Thousands of Southern California Patients Demonstrating How Healthy Communities Strengthen Local Economies

Community Health Provider Serves as an Economic Anchor for Southern California, Supporting Up to 12,000 Jobs Across the Region

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AltaMed, the nation's largest Federally Qualified Health Center, today announced the findings of a new economic impact report which demonstrates how healthy communities are intrinsically linked to the strength of the local economy. The report confirms that between 2019 and 2024, AltaMed generated $15.1 billion in total economic impact while providing essential health care to more than 700,000 patients in 2025.

The report demonstrates how AltaMed, a certified Great Place to Work®, stands at the intersection of health care equity and economic empowerment, showing that access to care fuels opportunity, supports local businesses, and uplifts entire communities across Southern California.

"This report highlights what we have always known to be true, which is investing in community health creates stronger, more resilient economies," said Zoila D. Escobar, President of the AltaMed Foundation and Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer for AltaMed Health Services. "Every visit, every job, and every partnership creates a ripple of impact that extends far beyond the walls of our clinics. Healthy communities don't just happen on their own, they are built through intentional investment, compassion, and sustained commitment."

The report highlights how the economic impact of AltaMed has significantly grown, from $1.08 billion in 2019 to an anticipated $4.24 billion in 2025. Every dollar AltaMed spends generates at least $1.50 in total economic activity, creating a powerful multiplier effect that strengthens Southern California's economic resilience.

"AltaMed exemplifies the type of institution that drives inclusive economic growth and shared prosperity in our region," said Stephen Cheung, President and CEO of the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC). "By providing accessible, preventive healthcare while employing thousands of local residents and partnering with hundreds of small businesses, AltaMed creates a cycle of health and economic opportunity that benefits all of Southern California."

"AltaMed's Economic Impact Report clearly shows that AltaMed drives significant economic growth across Los Angeles," said Maria S. Salinas, President & CEO of the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce. "This analysis affirms what we've long understood: community health centers like AltaMed fuel our region's economy by creating quality jobs, bolstering small businesses, and building healthier, more resilient communities."

"A healthy workforce is ready to be a productive workforce," said Dr. David E. Hayes-Bautista, Distinguished Professor of Medicine at UCLA. "But AltaMed is more than just a healthcare provider for individual members of the labor force. It is itself also an economic pillar that powers the regional economy while seeing to its population's health."

"When we meet patients where they are culturally, geographically, and economically, we reduce disparities in real and measurable ways," said Dr. David Carlisle, President and CEO of Charles Drew University of Medicine and Science. "This approach allows us to understand and learn from our patients' lived experiences and design tailored solutions that meet their needs. This is the essence of community-based care and the backbone of equitable health systems that reduce preventable illness, expand access to primary care, and shift our focus from treating disease to promoting health. Investing in community-rooted models of care, as AltaMed does, is essential to building a more resilient and equitable California."

Key Findings from the Report

$3.25 billion generated in household spending by AltaMed-supported jobs

Over $320 million in capital investment

$15.1 billion in total economic impact (2019—2024)

$2–$10 saved for every $1 invested in preventive care

465,000 Medi-Cal patients served

10,000–12,000 jobs supported across Southern California

$3.9 billion in indirect economic impact through local vendors and suppliers

About AltaMed

AltaMed understands that when people receive care that considers their individual health needs and respects their cultural preferences, they grow healthy—and help their families do the same. Since 1969, we have delivered complete medical services to communities across Southern California. Our team of qualified multicultural and bilingual professionals—from these same communities—is focused on eliminating barriers to primary care services, senior care programs, and essential community services. According to 2025 data, AltaMed operates more than 60 accredited health centers and service facilities and remains committed and ready to help you grow healthy at any age. For more information, visit www.altamed.org .

Methodology

The economic impact report was conducted by Derek Stafford, Ph.D, Director of Research and Analytics. Dr. Stafford brings over a decade of experience in data science, program evaluation, and public sector research. He holds a Ph.D from the University of Michigan and completed a postdoctoral fellowship at Yale, where he collaborated with the Gates Foundation and USAID on global health initiatives. His previous roles include positions at the U.S. Department of Commerce, WhatsApp, and a health care startup. He currently works at Sensis.

The full economic impact report is available at AltaMedImpact.org

