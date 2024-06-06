Altamont Software Installs 500th Connectivity Platform

Provides a consolidated approach to enterprise medical image connectivity.

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altamont Software, a provider of enterprise medical imaging connectivity solutions, announces the 500th installation of their Connectivity Platform. Recently installed customers include

Quinte Health Care

UAB Medical West

St. Mary's Regional Hospital - Intermountain Health

Froedtert South

The Connectivity Platform by Altamont Software affords a comprehensive, enterprise approach to medical imaging connectivity that enables EHR access to all imaging information. It provides a common toolset for centrally managing the Altamont Software suite of document, SR data integration, digital media, eForm, photo, and video capture applications. The Connectivity Platform also makes it easy to integrate islands of non-DICOM data across the healthcare enterprise and provides the following benefits:

Simplifies and centralizes the management of medical imaging input/output accessories.

Saves time when implementing multiple products across the health system.

Provides operational insights into the usage of all integrated solutions.

Minimizes the need for training on new products as they are adopted.

Provides an integrated, single-vendor approach that simplifies contracting.

Eliminates client application licensing.

"Altamont's Connectivity Platform enables clinical IT to more quickly and easily implement and manage connectivity applications remotely," remarks Milton Sanchez, MBA, Manager, Enterprise Imaging Information Technology at Nicklaus Children's Health System. "My team no longer must travel from facility to facility to support these applications." Read their case study to learn more about the benefits Nicklaus Children's Hospital has realized from the Altamont Connectivity Platform.

Altamont Software will demonstrate the benefits of its Connectivity Platform and how it supports its entire suite of document, SR data integration, digital media, eForms, photo, and video capture applications at the upcoming Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine (SIIM) Annual Meeting. Altamont Software will be in Booth 513. Click here to schedule a time at SIIM to learn how Passport SR can improve radiologist and technologist productivity.

Historically, medical imaging connectivity software has been developed and implemented as stand-alone desktop applications. This legacy approach creates the following challenges:

Individual desktop licensing, installation, configuration, and upgrades.

Lack of centralized audit trails, logging, encryption, or analytics.

Poor EHR integration.

Learning and managing multiple disparate products.

"When we started Altamont Software, our goal was to update how medical imaging connectivity tools were managed and deployed," states Chris Barnett, President and Co-Founder of Altamont Software. "The Connectivity Platform is our manifestation of that strategy."

About Altamont Software, Inc.

Altamont Software was founded in 2016 by two healthcare industry veterans to improve medical imaging workflow by pursuing an enterprise approach. That vision gave rise to our Connectivity Platform. It provides an integrated, next-generation infrastructure upon which our full suite of document, eForm, and video capture applications are built. This strategy ensures simplicity and enables centralized management, configuration, and deployment with enterprise security and scalability.

We are a customer-first company working closely with some of the world's largest and most forward-thinking healthcare institutions. Learn how we can help you connect, communicate, and consolidate many of your medical imaging workflows at www.altamont.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Chris Barnett

Altamont Software

[email protected]

SOURCE Altamont Software