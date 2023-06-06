Altamont Software Unveils Medical Video Capture Innovation to Facilitate Hospital-Wide Integration Into The Medical Record

Enables EHR access to valuable clinical information by easily and cost-effectively capturing medical video from all departments.

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Altamont Software, a provider of enterprise medical imaging connectivity solutions announces the availability of their CaptureWare™ Video software solution. CaptureWare™ Video is an enterprise software solution that consolidates, standardizes, and simplifies the capture of non-DICOM medical video and still images from all scopes across the healthcare enterprise. The solution integrates the captured video directly into existing EHR, PACS or VNA systems allowing this valuable clinical information to become an easily accessible part of the patient's clinical record.

Benefits include:

Integrates all departments that capture video (Not just GI & surgery).

Expands the capability of your existing enterprise imaging IT infrastructure.

Eliminates scope vendor specific PACS silos.

Cost effective enterprise licensing.

CaptureWare™ Video is being implemented at the Univ. of Pennsylvania in the Ear, Nose & Throat (ENT) department to enable the capture of video from multiple scope manufactures for direct integration into their EHR.

Altamont Software will be demonstrating CaptureWare™ Video as well as their entire suite of document, eForm and video capture applications at the upcoming Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine (SIIM) Annual Meeting. Altamont Software will be in Booth 410. Click here to schedule time at SIIM to learn how CaptureWare™ Video can support your enterprise imaging strategy.

Learn how our modern Connectivity Platform approach to enterprise medical imaging workflow management can save time and money and realize the following benefits:

Simplified management of your medical imaging input/output accessories.

Less time managing a multi-product enterprise implementation.

Easy access to operational insights about the usage of all systems on the network.

Reduced need for training on new products as they are adopted.

"Our strategic goal is to integrate the missing pieces of the patients clinical record to enable EHR access to all imaging information," states Chris Barnett President, Altamont Software. "Medical video has long been an island of information because it is not maintained in a standard DICOM format. We are changing that."

About Altamont Software, Inc.

Altamont Software was founded in 2016 by two veterans of the healthcare industry to improve medical imaging workflow by pursuing an enterprise approach. That vision gave rise to our Connectivity Platform. It provides an integrated, modern infrastructure upon which our full suite of document, eForm and video capture applications are built. This strategy ensures simplicity and enables centralized management, configuration, and deployment, with enterprise security and scalability.

We are a customer first company working in close partnership with some of the world's largest and most forward-thinking healthcare institutions. Learn how we can help you connect, communicate, and consolidate many of your medical imaging workflows.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Chris Barnett

Altamont Software

[email protected]

SOURCE Altamont Software