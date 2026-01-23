AltaPointe Health Launches Weekly Online Veteran Peer Support Group

MOBILE, Ala., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AltaPointe Health is launching a new weekly online Veteran Peer Support Group designed to help veterans navigate the transition from military to civilian life in a safe, confidential, and supportive environment.

The virtual group will meet every Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. CST via Zoom and is open to veterans who may not feel comfortable attending in-person appointments or visiting a clinic.

The group is built on a simple but powerful concept: By veterans. For veterans.

According to AltaPointe Veteran Program Coordinator Ron Olmsted, the meeting is a peer-led forum where participation is completely based on each individual's comfort level.

"This is a peer meeting where veterans are helping other veterans who may not want to come to a clinic," Olmsted said. "They can be anonymous, or they don't have to be. They can just listen to the forum and chime in with their comments, or just listen. One hundred percent of the participation level is going to be based on your comfort level."

Participants are not required to turn on their cameras or use their real names. Veterans can simply listen, share experiences, or actively participate — whatever feels right for them.

"You don't have to turn your camera on, you don't have to give us your real name," Olmsted said. "If you just want to sit and listen, that's fine. If you want to participate, that's great. We're not trying to force anything on anybody. We're just trying to expose people to things that will hopefully make their lives a little bit better."

The Veteran Peer Support Group is designed to help reduce isolation and create meaningful connections among veterans who understand military culture, service, and the challenges of transition. The group offers a judgment-free space to talk about topics such as PTSD, depression, stress, and other life challenges.

Benefits of the group include:

Shared understanding with fellow veterans





Community and connection to reduce isolation

to reduce isolation

Mental health support in a safe, confidential setting





Renewed purpose and engagement in civilian life





and engagement in civilian life Access to resources tailored to veterans' needs

Meetings are online, confidential, and veteran-only, allowing participants to engage at their own pace in a supportive environment.

To register or learn more, call (251) 450-5956 or email [email protected].

AltaPointe Health is an extensive healthcare system providing behavioral and primary healthcare. Each year it provides more than 1 million services to 45,000 patients across Alabama. A national leader in behavioral health for more than 60 years, AltaPointe expanded its service array in 2018 to include primary care. With an even greater focus on the patient's whole health, it operates Accordia Health, a Federally Qualified Health Center with six clinic sites. Rounding out the continuum, AltaPointe operates two psychiatric hospitals serving children and adults, one Behavioral Health Crisis Center, and 22 outpatient behavioral healthcare clinics. Its team of 28 physicians and 16 physician extenders renders the medical care services throughout the organization and serves as the administration and faculty for the University of South Alabama, College of Medicine-Department of Psychiatry.

