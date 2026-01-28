AltaPointe Health Adds Two Mobile Crisis Vans to Expand Mental Health Response

MOBILE, Ala., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AltaPointe Health is expanding access to urgent mental health care with the addition of two new mobile crisis vans designed to respond directly to people experiencing behavioral health emergencies in the community.

"Since 2012, our Crisis Response Teams have gone out into the community in their own personal vehicles. Now, these vans will essentially serve as a 'clinic on wheels' for our crisis teams," explained Cindy Gipson, PhD, AltaPointe's Director of Crisis and Justice-Involved Services.

The vans will allow trained clinicians to meet individuals where they are—at home, in public, or at work—to assess situations, de-escalate crises, and connect people to the appropriate level of care, often without the need for an emergency room visit or law enforcement involvement.

The mobile crisis vans are specifically designed for behavioral health response, providing a safe and private space to address an individual's needs. Typical situations may involve suicidal thoughts, severe anxiety, psychosis, emotional distress, substance use crises, and sudden deterioration of mental health. Each van will also be equipped to handle medication administration, minor medical care, and connection to telehealth services as well as electronic medical records.

"Before if our crisis team needed to administer medication injections out in the community, especially with the homeless population, they would have to find a bathroom somewhere or transport the individual to a safer space. But now, the vans will be a clean, safe, and private place to administer medication without having to go anywhere," said Gipson.

Mobile crisis services help reduce barriers to care and provide faster intervention during time-sensitive situations, when waiting hours in an emergency room could make symptoms worse. When possible, teams work to stabilize individuals in the least restrictive setting, including helping them remain safely at home with a same-day care plan. If higher levels of care are needed, they coordinate transport to the most appropriate facility.

The vans will be staffed by licensed clinicians such as therapists, nurses, peer specialists and case managers who specialize in de-escalation, crisis intervention, and trauma-informed care, and who coordinate closely with hospitals, EMS, law enforcement, and community partners.

AltaPointe says the expansion will improve response times, reduce unnecessary emergency room visits, and help ensure more people in crisis receive the right care at the right time.

"If we can go out and prevent somebody from going to an ER for a non-medical issue or even a minor medical issue that we can handle, that also saves taxpayers millions of dollars a year in unnecessary transports and emergency response," added Gipson.

For immediate danger, officials remind the public to call 911. For urgent but non-life-threatening mental health crises, residents are encouraged to contact AltaPointe Health at (251) 450-2211 and ask about the Crisis Response Team.

