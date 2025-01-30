AltaPointe Health's Crisis Center Saves Mobile Community Over $50 Million

The center provides critical, immediate care for individuals experiencing mental health crises, significantly reducing the burden on emergency services. Over the past three and a half years, its efforts have resulted in:

$20 million saved by diverting psychiatric hospitalizations





$5.6 million saved in jail diversions





$3.3 million saved in ambulance diversions





$21 million saved in petition diversions





saved in petition diversions $4 million saved in emergency room diversions

Beyond cost savings, the impact on human lives is even more profound. The center has helped prevent 2,250 suicides and 2,092 overdoses, providing crucial intervention when it matters most.

"This milestone represents more than just financial relief; it reflects lives changed, burdens lifted on emergency services, and a stronger, healthier community," said AltaPointe CEO Tuerk Schlesinger. "Through dedicated partnerships and a commitment to compassionate care, we ensure that individuals in crisis receive the timely, professional support they need."

Located at 2401 Gordon Smith Drive in Mobile, the Behavioral Health Crisis Center plays a vital role in easing pressure on first responders, hospitals, and law enforcement by offering a safe and supportive environment for those in crisis. In September 2024, the center expanded its services by opening a six-bed medically managed withdrawal unit, providing specialized care for individuals beginning their journey toward substance use recovery.

About AltaPointe Health

AltaPointe Health is a comprehensive behavioral healthcare system serving Mobile County and six other counties across Alabama. Each year, it provides more than 1 million hospital, outpatient, and residential services to over 40,000 individuals.

For those seeking support, AltaPointe's access-to-care team is available to help connect individuals with the right program. For assistance, call (251) 450-2211.

