Altavant Sciences to Present New Rodatristat Ethyl Clinical Biomarker and Safety Findings at the ERS International Congress 2019

CARY, N.C. and BASEL, Switzerland, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Altavant Sciences, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on patient-centric drug development in rare respiratory diseases, announced that its scientific team will present clinical safety, pharmacokinetic and biomarker data from two Phase 1 clinical studies of rodatristat ethyl at the 29th International Congress of the European Respiratory Society (ERS) being held September 28th - October 2nd in Madrid, Spain.

The poster presentation, titled "Safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics after repeated once or twice daily RVT-1201, a TPH inhibitor for treatment of PAH," will provide evidence of a favorable safety and tolerability profile for rodatristat ethyl at doses required to achieve therapeutically meaningful peripheral serotonin reduction. The poster will be presented on Tuesday, October 1 at 12:50 CEST and will be available on the Publications page of the Altavant website following its presentation at the congress.

Rodatristat is a tryptophan hydroxylase (TPH) inhibitor designed to reduce the body's peripheral production of serotonin. An established body of scientific evidence supports dysregulated peripheral serotonin production as a trigger of aberrant proliferation and constriction of the smooth muscle cells in the wall of the pulmonary arteries, leading to restricted blood flow in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).* By lowering circulating serotonin levels, it is believed that rodatristat may halt and even reverse the pathology of diseases that are driven by excessive serotonin production, such as PAH or idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Altavant is currently evaluating rodatristat ethyl in the ELEVATE 1 proof-of-concept Phase 2a study in patients with PAH.

About Altavant Sciences

Altavant Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on elevating patient-centric drug development in rare respiratory diseases with an initial focus on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Altavant's lead candidate, rodatristat ethyl, is a prodrug for rodatristat, a tryptophan hydroxylase (TPH) inhibitor that has reduced peripheral production of serotonin in healthy subjects, and may thereby lower circulating serotonin levels in diseases where excessive production of the hormone has been implicated in their pathogenesis - including PAH, certain types of cancer, gastrointestinal disorders, fibrosis and inflammation. Rodatristat ethyl is currently being evaluated in the ELEVATE 1 Phase 2 Study for patients with PAH. For more information, please visit www.altavant.com.

About Roivant Pharma

Roivant Pharma is the biopharmaceutical business unit of Roivant Sciences. Roivant Pharma is focused on end-to-end biopharmaceutical company creation, launch, and oversight. Roivant Pharma companies include Altavant, Aruvant, Axovant, Dermavant, Enzyvant, Genevant, Immunovant, Metavant, Myovant, Respivant, Urovant, and Arbutus.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant aims to improve health by rapidly delivering innovative medicines and technologies to patients. Roivant does this by building Vants – nimble, entrepreneurial biotech and healthcare technology companies with a unique approach to sourcing talent, aligning incentives, and deploying technology to drive greater efficiency in R&D and commercialization. For more information, please visit www.roivant.com.

* M.R. MacLean et al; Pulmonary Circulation 2018; 8(2) 1–9

