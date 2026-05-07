Altea Partners Appoints Nawaf AlOtaibi as Chief Executive Officer of Altea Partners Saudi Arabia

LONDON and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Altea Partners, a privately-owned merchant banking firm, today announced the appointment of Nawaf AlOtaibi as Chief Executive Officer of Altea Partners Saudi Arabia. Altea Partners Saudi Arabia, the firm's onshore platform in the Kingdom, has been established through a strategic partnership between Altea Partners Group and a leading Saudi investment holding company. The appointment marks a key milestone in Altea Partners' build-out of its Saudi platform, which will operate onshore once the required regulatory licenses are secured.

This partnership and appointment underscore Altea Partners' commitment to facilitating capital flows in support of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 transformation agenda. Founded in 2024, the firm operates across Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

Mr. AlOtaibi joins Altea Partners after a decade at BSF Capital (formerly Saudi Fransi Capital), where he most recently served as Head of Wealth Management. He brings over 20 years of leadership experience across Saudi Arabia's financial services sector and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Saudi Arabia.

During his tenure at BSF Capital, Mr. AlOtaibi built one of the Kingdom's leading wealth management platforms, advising private clients, family offices, and institutional investors across the GCC. He led the transformation of the business from a product-led sales model to a fully advisory-driven platform, strengthening its position as a trusted partner and enhancing the quality and depth of its investment offering.

As CEO of Altea Partners Saudi Arabia, Mr. AlOtaibi will lead the firm's domestic operations and work closely with the broader platform to connect Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC with Europe and North America, providing aligned capital and trusted advice.

"We are delighted to welcome Nawaf to Altea Partners. His standing within the Kingdom's financial community, his track record in building a leading wealth management franchise, and his alignment with our partnership-driven approach will be invaluable as we expand our presence in Saudi Arabia and the wider region," said Henning Behre and Kabir Chhatwani, Co-Founders of Altea Partners.

Mr. AlOtaibi added: "Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 is driving a generational transformation and creating a growing need for trusted partners who can deploy and attract capital with discipline and alignment. Altea Partners' entrepreneurial culture and long-term approach to value creation are precisely what I have been looking for. I look forward to partnering with the team to build Altea Partners Saudi Arabia into a partner of choice for founders, families, and long-term investors."

About Altea Partners

Altea Partners is a principal-led merchant banking firm providing aligned capital and trusted advice. We partner with founders, families, and businesses – and the long-term investors who back them – across Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

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SOURCE Altea Partners Group S.à r.l.