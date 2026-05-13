90% of Teens Question the Information They See Online, New Snapchat and Alter Agents Study Finds

Research shows the next generation is balancing skepticism with connection, blending online and offline relationships, and redefining how they engage with content and technology

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Snapchat and Alter Agents today released new research on how the next generation, ages 13 to 18, is navigating relationships, content, and technology. The study finds a generation often mischaracterized as overly dependent on technology, but in reality, balancing digital and real-world experiences, productivity and downtime, and skepticism with optimism.

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As conversations continue to focus on screen time and attention spans, the research offers a more grounded view of how teens actually live, maintaining in-person relationships, engaging with content across formats, and questioning the information they encounter online.

"This generation is not choosing between being online or offline, or between having fun and being productive," said Aarti Bhaskaran Global Head, Research & Insights at Snap Inc. "They are managing both at once, and that balance shapes how they connect, consume, and make decisions."

The study was based on a 20-minute online survey of 9,088 daily social platform users ages 13 to 18 across five global markets.

We found that teens:

Prioritize both digital and real-world connection: Two-in-five teens say their comfort level communicating with friends is the same online and in person.

Two-in-five teens say their comfort level communicating with friends is the same online and in person. Question and verify information: Ninety percent say they question whether what they see is true, and 86% to 87% report they double-check what AI tools tell them.

Ninety percent say they question whether what they see is true, and 86% to 87% report they double-check what AI tools tell them. Create and share content, not just consume it: Seventy-four percent of younger teens (13-15 years) and 61% of older teens (16-18 years) create content weekly, and 76% and 68%, respectively, share content with others.

Seventy-four percent of younger teens (13-15 years) and 61% of older teens (16-18 years) create content weekly, and 76% and 68%, respectively, share content with others. Use AI for both productivity and creativity: Teens rely on AI for schoolwork, answering questions and creative exploration, with 55% of younger teens saying it will have a mostly positive impact on their future compared with 37% of older teens.

Teens rely on AI for schoolwork, answering questions and creative exploration, with 55% of younger teens saying it will have a mostly positive impact on their future compared with 37% of older teens. Balance ambition with well-being: Eighty-five percent say it is important to stay productive, while a similar share say it is acceptable to slow down and take breaks.

The research also highlights how this balance shapes expectations for brands. While trends and cultural relevance remain important, teens are equally focused on value and quality. Brands that feel inauthentic or out of touch are quickly dismissed, reinforcing the importance of credibility and relatability. The findings point to a generation that combines idealism with skepticism, placing importance on achievement and personal values while remaining cautious about what they trust.

"This research points to a generation defined by balance rather than extremes," said Heather O'Shea, Chief Research Officer at Alter Agents. "They are questioning what they see, creating as much as they consume and maintaining strong connections both online and offline."



More on the study can be found here: https://forbusiness.snapchat.com/blog/finding-the-balance-how-the-next-generation-navigates-life

About Alter Agents

Alter Agents is a full-service strategic market research consultancy reimagining research in an era of shifting decision making. Deep creative thinking and innovative solutions help Alter Agents' clients understand consumer needs. The Alter Agents team believes that research must adapt to help brands overcome challenges brought by trends like shopper promiscuity and brand narcissism. The company's immersive approach and unique methodology has helped brands such Snapchat, YouTube, Audacy, Viking Cruises, Pinterest and more gain powerful, actionable insights. More at www.alteragents.com .

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SOURCE Alter Agents