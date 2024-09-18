Data indicates that the U.S. population is less divided that we might think; key issues surround inflation, polarization, price and quality, and institutional trust

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alter Agents, a full-service market research consultancy, has released the findings from its latest study, From pessimism to purpose: Strategic consumer insights for the next chapter. The research, conducted among 1,300 U.S. consumers last month, sheds light on current consumer attitudes in the United States, challenging the perception that the country is deeply divided, and uncovering opportunities for brands to more deeply connect with audiences.

Alter Agents Study Shows Americans Share Common Ground Leading Into the 2024 Election

Despite the common narrative of polarization, the study reveals significant areas of agreement among the population, particularly on economic and social concerns. Most notably, inflation remains the top concern for the majority of Americans, influencing purchase behaviors and overall outlook on the future. Furthermore, trust in businesses, governments and even other people continues to erode. Brands have an opportunity to step in with solutions that align with their audience's needs and values, while also providing a bright spot in a relatively pessimistic ecosystem.

"Our data shows that consumers aren't happy right now, and are feeling worried, fearful and distrustful, no matter their demographics," said Rebecca Brooks, CEO of Alter Agents. "However, this environment provides a unique moment for brands to help ease these anxieties by offering real value and showing they care about people over profits. Americans are seeking more than just price discounts; they're looking for authenticity, trust, and shared moments of positivity."

As Americans face financial pressure, brands that offer affordable, high-quality products can build trust and loyalty. Additionally, brands that foster moments of joy and human connection—through positive, uplifting messages and community investment—will resonate with a population looking for relief from economic and political stress.

Key findings from From pessimism to purpose: Strategic consumer insights for the next chapter include:

Inflation is a major worry: 78% of respondents say inflation has made it harder for them to afford essential items like groceries, utilities, and gas.





Collective pessimism, but hope remains: 67% believe the future will be better, even as 72% say the world feels less safe today than it did in the past.





Trust in institutions is low: 62% of respondents report a lack of trust in the federal government, and 64% say most companies only care about the bottom line.





Social values vs. price and quality: While 64% of consumers say their purchase choices reflect their personality and values, price (68%) and quality (63%) remain the most influential factors in their shopping decisions.

To view more data from the study, visit: https://alteragents.com/ebook/from-pessimism-to-purpose/

