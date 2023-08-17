Alter Wolff Foley & Stutman LLP Divorce Lawyers Recognized by Chambers High Net Worth and Best Lawyers Latest Editions

NYC divorce attorneys rank among the best in the nation for family and matrimonial law

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alter Wolff Foley & Stutman LLP, a leading family and matrimonial law firm based in New York City, has recently been recognized with multiple prestigious law honors. Chambers High Net Worth named partners, Eleanor B. Alter and Jenifer J. Foley, as top Family/Matrimonial Lawyers in its High-Net-Worth Guide 2023. Both Alter and Foley, along with partners, Adam John Wolff, Michael D. Stutman, and Dana M. Stutman, were also included in the 30th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America® 2024. The partners are renowned litigators who have represented notable celebrity clients, as well as high-profile business owners, high-net-worth individuals, professionals, and their spouses. Their firm, Alter Wolff Foley & Stutman LLP (AWFS), provides the full spectrum of family and matrimonial law services, including divorce, custody, child and spousal support, valuation and division of assets, pre-nuptial and post-nuptial agreements, mediation, and surrogacy.

Chambers High Net Worth is the definitive and most comprehensive global high-net-worth resource guide, identifying leading attorneys in their respective fields. Eleanor B. Alter was awarded Chambers recognition for the seventh consecutive year, and Jenifer J. Foley was recognized for the second consecutive year in the recent 2023 guide.

The Best Lawyers in America© is the oldest and most respected peer-reviewed recognition, with all five partners appearing on the list for multiple consecutive years. This marks Eleanor B. Alter's 41st consecutive recognition, as she has been recognized every year since the first edition in 1983. This year's edition also represents Michael D. Stutman's 15th, Dana M. Stutman's 13th, Jenifer J. Foley's eighth, and Adam John Wolff's seventh consecutive awards. The firm and its partners are also consistently recognized by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms," Super Lawyers, Martindale-Hubbell, Lawdragon, and other prestigious legal awards.

With 13 lawyers, the firm meets clients' matrimonial and family law needs with a unique and unparalleled level of service and legal representation in the areas of divorce and other family law matters.

In May 2023, Valerie H. Tocci joined AWFS as counsel. Tocci is a litigator with nearly 20 years of legal experience. Prior to joining AWFS, Tocci was a partner at several New York law firms, including Mishcon de Reya NY, LLP, a major international firm, where she also focused on cross-border family law issues. Tocci also served as a prosecutor in the Eastern District of New York and the Queens County District Attorney's Office. Tocci's extensive legal and courtroom experience and specialized expertise in aiding high-net-worth families' navigation of the divorce process are a valued component of the AWFS legal team and its success.

In May 2023, Camille Placa was appointed Director of Operations at AWFS. Placa is a legal practice professional with over 20 years of experience in the field. Placa helped steward the firm's creation, and has been instrumental in its successful operations and growth, leading staff and managing resources to support the legal team's ability to deliver the most favorable outcomes to its clients and their families.

About Alter Wolff Foley & Stutman LLP

Alter Wolff Foley & Stutman LLP (AWFS) is a New York City-based law firm comprised of experienced and recognized family and matrimonial lawyers. AWFS brings over 150 years of combined experience, representing globally-known names, including notable celebrity clients, as well as high-profile business owners, high-net-worth individuals, professionals, and their spouses. The team at AWFS discreetly and seamlessly addresses complex legal and financial issues for clients, including divorce, custody, child and spousal support, valuation and division of assets, pre-nuptial and post-nuptial agreements, mediation, and surrogacy. Focused on discretion and dignified outcomes, the firm prides itself on its family-first approach and commitment to the overall wellbeing of its clients and their families. To learn more, visit www.awfs.nyc .

