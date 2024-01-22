Alternative Fuels Market to Record a Growth of USD 78.41 billion between 2022 and 2027, Discover Latest Trends, Market Share, and Evolving Opportunities - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

22 Jan, 2024, 04:15 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The alternative fuels market size is expected to grow by USD 78.41 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.04% during the forecast period. APAC will account for 40% of the market growth. The Alternative Fuels Market is witnessing a significant uptrend driven by the escalating adoption of eco-friendly fuel sources in the transportation sector. With concerns over climate change, energy security, and reducing reliance on fossil fuels, alternative fuels like biodiesel, ethanol, Propane, Bioethanol, Renewable Diesel, Methanol, Biomethane, Biohydrogen, hydrogen fuel, and natural gas are gaining prominence. The shift towards electric vehicles, advancements in battery technology, and the exploration of sustainable aviation fuels reflect the industry's commitment to mitigating environmental impact and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. This market trend aligns with global efforts to embrace renewable energy sources and achieve a more sustainable future. To find a preview of the market overviews, market drivers, opportunities, and potentials request a free sample report

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Alternative Fuels Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Alternative Fuels Market 2023-2027

Alternative Fuels Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

The alternative fuels market is fragmented due to the presence of many global and regional players. The market comprises category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified vendors. The global off-grid alternative fuels market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to the Increasing emissions of GHGs. Hence, the competition among companies is expected to intensify during the forecast. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies. Ballard Power Systems Inc., Blossman Propane Gas and Appliance Inc., BP Plc, Chevron Corp., China Petrochemical Corp., CNOOC Ltd., ENGIE SA, Equinor ASA, Exxon Mobil Corp., Gazprom International Ltd., Gevo Inc., Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., LanzaTech Global Inc., Neste Corp., Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC, OMV Aktiengesellschaft, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, PJSC LUKOIL, and UGI Corp.

Ballard Power Systems Inc.: The company offers alternative fuels for stacks and backup power systems. Also, the company offers the sale and service of PEM fuel cell products for the power product markets of heavy-duty motive consisting of bus, truck, rail, and marine applications, material handling, and backup power as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

By Application

  • The automotive segment will be significant during the forecast period. The surge in global production of passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers has notably boosted the market share of this sector. For example, the World Bank reports a 5.9% growth in global GDP in 2021, surpassing the figures from 2020. This uptick in economic activity, coupled with an increase in disposable incomes, is anticipated to drive heightened demand for vehicles. As economic conditions improve, more individuals are inclined to invest in personal transportation, further fueling the market's expansion.
  • Type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles)

By Geography 

  • APAC will contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Given that the APAC region, particularly China and India, plays a substantial role in global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, efforts are underway to address carbon emissions. Rigorous initiatives are being implemented to curb carbon footprints, driven by the significant contribution of these nations. Notably, major alternative fuel manufacturers like Royal Dutch Shell are actively exploring opportunities to establish low-carbon fuel stations in key APAC countries such as China, Indonesia, and India. These strategic investments are poised to propel the growth of the alternative fuels market in the APAC region throughout the forecast period.
  • North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Get a Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

  • What was the size of the global alternative fuels market by value?
  • What will be the size of the global alternative fuels market in 2027?
  • How has industry perform over last 5 years?
  • What factor are affecting the strength of competition in the global alternative fuels market?
  • What main segments make up the global alternative fuels market?

Related Reports:

The sustainable aviation fuel market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,978 million and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 59.08% between 2023 and 2027.

The wood fuels market size is forecast to increase by USD 9.79 billion and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.27% between 2023 and 2028.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Automotive Anti-pinch Power Window System Market size to grow by USD 2.37 billion from 2022 to 2027; The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Acsysteme, Brose Fahrzeugteile SE and Co. KG & Continental AG, and many more - Technavio

Automotive Anti-pinch Power Window System Market size to grow by USD 2.37 billion from 2022 to 2027; The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Acsysteme, Brose Fahrzeugteile SE and Co. KG & Continental AG, and many more - Technavio

The automotive anti-pinch power window system market is estimated to grow by USD 2.37 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.51%. The...
Solid State Battery Market to Record a Growth of USD 234.81 million between 2022 and 2027, APAC to Occupy 46% Market Share - Technavio

Solid State Battery Market to Record a Growth of USD 234.81 million between 2022 and 2027, APAC to Occupy 46% Market Share - Technavio

The solid state battery market size is expected to grow by USD 234.81 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Gas

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.