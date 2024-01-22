Alternative Fuels Market to Record a Growth of USD 78.41 billion between 2022 and 2027, Discover Latest Trends, Market Share, and Evolving Opportunities - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The alternative fuels market size is expected to grow by USD 78.41 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.04% during the forecast period. APAC will account for 40% of the market growth. The Alternative Fuels Market is witnessing a significant uptrend driven by the escalating adoption of eco-friendly fuel sources in the transportation sector. With concerns over climate change, energy security, and reducing reliance on fossil fuels, alternative fuels like biodiesel, ethanol, Propane, Bioethanol, Renewable Diesel, Methanol, Biomethane, Biohydrogen, hydrogen fuel, and natural gas are gaining prominence. The shift towards electric vehicles, advancements in battery technology, and the exploration of sustainable aviation fuels reflect the industry's commitment to mitigating environmental impact and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. This market trend aligns with global efforts to embrace renewable energy sources and achieve a more sustainable future. To find a preview of the market overviews, market drivers, opportunities, and potentials request a free sample report

Alternative Fuels Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

The alternative fuels market is fragmented due to the presence of many global and regional players. The market comprises category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified vendors. The global off-grid alternative fuels market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to the Increasing emissions of GHGs. Hence, the competition among companies is expected to intensify during the forecast. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies. Ballard Power Systems Inc., Blossman Propane Gas and Appliance Inc., BP Plc, Chevron Corp., China Petrochemical Corp., CNOOC Ltd., ENGIE SA, Equinor ASA, Exxon Mobil Corp., Gazprom International Ltd., Gevo Inc., Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., LanzaTech Global Inc., Neste Corp., Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC, OMV Aktiengesellschaft, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, PJSC LUKOIL, and UGI Corp.

Ballard Power Systems Inc.: The company offers alternative fuels for stacks and backup power systems. Also, the company offers the sale and service of PEM fuel cell products for the power product markets of heavy-duty motive consisting of bus, truck, rail, and marine applications, material handling, and backup power as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

By Application

The automotive segment will be significant during the forecast period. The surge in global production of passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers has notably boosted the market share of this sector. For example, the World Bank reports a 5.9% growth in global GDP in 2021, surpassing the figures from 2020. This uptick in economic activity, coupled with an increase in disposable incomes, is anticipated to drive heightened demand for vehicles. As economic conditions improve, more individuals are inclined to invest in personal transportation, further fueling the market's expansion.

By Geography

APAC will contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Given that the APAC region, particularly China and India , plays a substantial role in global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, efforts are underway to address carbon emissions. Rigorous initiatives are being implemented to curb carbon footprints, driven by the significant contribution of these nations. Notably, major alternative fuel manufacturers like Royal Dutch Shell are actively exploring opportunities to establish low-carbon fuel stations in key APAC countries such as China , Indonesia , and India . These strategic investments are poised to propel the growth of the alternative fuels market in the APAC region throughout the forecast period.

