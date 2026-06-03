Alternative Payments and LedgerWay Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring AI-Powered AR Automation to More Than 5,000 Small Businesses

Through the partnership, LedgerWay will make Alternative Payments available to its 5,000+ business clients - providing AI-powered workflow automation, faster collections, and modern payment infrastructure

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternative Payments, a leading AI-powered B2B payments and accounts receivable (AR) automation platform, and LedgerWay, a leading accounting and advisory firm serving thousands of small businesses across the country, today announced a strategic partnership to bring industry-leading AR automation to more than 5,000 small businesses across North America. Through the partnership, LedgerWay continues to build on its mission as a trusted advisor and growth partner to its clients - making Alternative Payments available as its recommended AR and payments automation solution.

For LedgerWay's clients, the partnership delivers immediate access to Alternative Payments' industry-leading AR automation suite, including AI-powered workflow automation, secure online payment portals, automated invoicing, real-time payment tracking, invoices and cash reconciliation, and native integrations with accounting and ERP platforms. For LedgerWay's accountants, the partnership creates a single pane of glass to manage AR and payments across their client book - enabling proactive growth and collections advisory that fragmented legacy systems can't support.

"The accounting industry has been one of the largest and longest-overlooked segments in B2B payments. Small businesses across the country are still being asked to chase down invoices manually, and their accountants lack the infrastructure to help solve it at scale," said Baxter Lanius, Founder and CEO of Alternative Payments. "Alternative Payments was built to close that gap. Partnering with LedgerWay accelerates that effort across thousands of small businesses immediately. LedgerWay is exactly the kind of firm we built this platform for - deeply established, technology-forward, and obsessively focused on helping their clients grow."

Serving thousands of small businesses across the United States, LedgerWay has built a leadership position in the accounting industry by combining a 50-year history with a modern, growth-focused advisory model. They see accurate filing and clean books as the floor, not the ceiling. They help clients scale through technology and proactive guidance across tax, accounting and business advisory. The Alternative Payments partnership enhances that model, embedding industry-leading AR infrastructure across LedgerWay's client base.

"At LedgerWay, our job isn't just to keep our clients compliant. It's to be the proactive partner that actively helps them grow. And this partnership is a natural fit for that vision," said Damyan Dimitrov, Founder and CEO of LedgerWay. "Alternative Payments will deliver significant value to our clients with faster collections, better cash flow, and real savings that materially impact how fast our clients' businesses can grow. And that's what it's all about."

The partnership advances Alternative Payments' expansion into the accounting industry, joining existing verticals that span managed service providers, IT services, and services businesses throughout North America.

About LedgerWay

LedgerWay is a modern tax, accounting, and advisory firm built for growth-minded small businesses and entrepreneurs. Founded in 2022, LedgerWay brings together a network of firms with roots dating back over 50 years, combining decades of small-business expertise with a modern, integrated approach to financial partnership. The firm is built around a simple promise: bring clarity to the numbers, confidence to decisions, and momentum to growth so small businesses thrive. With offices across Georgia, Florida, Texas, and California, LedgerWay's team of CPAs and Enrolled Agents serves over 5,000 businesses nationwide. LedgerWay operates under the Alternative Practice Structure (learn more).

About Alternative Payments

Alternative Payments is a leading B2B payments and accounts receivable automation platform, serving thousands of businesses across North America. The company's platform delivers end-to-end automation - including AI workflow automation, automated invoicing, secure online payment portals, real-time payment tracking, and invoice and cash reconciliation - with direct integrations into leading ERP, PSA, and accounting systems. To learn more about Alternative Payments, visit the website.

SOURCE Alternative Payments