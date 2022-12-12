Alternative Protein Maker All Y'alls Foods Hits Highest Sales Month of 2022 on Amazon

The plant-based protein snack company had its best month of the year this November, doubling November 2021 sales.

CROSS ROADS, Texas, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All Y'alls Foods, a mission-driven plant-based proteins maker of It's Jerky Y'all (3 SKUs: Black Pepper & Sea Salt, Prickly Pear Teriyaki, and Prickly Pear Chipotle) and It's Big Crunchy Bacony Bits Y'all, continues to grow with their most robust month of Amazon sales – exceeding last year's sales by 100%.

Taking a Piece of the Plant-based Pie

A mission-driven plant-based proteins company. Our Black Pepper & Sea Salt has no added sugar and is packed full of flavor and protein!

With 62% of U.S. households now choosing plant-based products, All Y'alls Foods are taking their share of the plant-based market – especially on Amazon by doubling their Amazon sales year-over-year for the month of November. Founder and CEO Brett Christoffel says, "Amazon has grown into a vital part of All Y'alls sales. The size and reach of the audience, the number of folks seeking what we offer, and the repeat purchases have made it a viable channel that continues to support our growth in the plant-based proteins category."

Growing Plant Curious Community Guides Category Growth

According to the Grains of Truth 2022 report, 42% of global consumers believe plant-based food will replace meat within a decade. As consumer attitudes toward animal protein continue to change, All Y'alls Foods is growing in all sales channels, including (and especially) on Amazon. "Doubling our sales is not only great for us," says Christie Carter, CMO, "it proves more people are including alternative proteins in their diet, which is great for them, the animals, and our environment. Amazon is a marketplace where plant-curious folks who want to try alternative proteins can discover new options. Our jerky and bits are often Amazon's Choice for top category searches."

All Y'alls Foods

Founded in 2018 by native Texan Brett Christoffel, All Y'alls Foods is redefining Texas protein traditions by offering bold-flavored, unique plant-based proteins to nourish consumers, support animal welfare, and be kinder to the planet. All snacks are protein and fiber-packed, gluten and cholesterol-free, and made from whole non-GMO soybeans. A portion of every bag sold goes to helping rescued animals at Rowdy Girl Sanctuary.

For more information, please watch this video or visit www.AllYallsFoods.com. Connect with All Y'alls Foods on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

You can purchase All Y'alls Foods directly from the website, through Amazon.com, H-E-B grocery stores, and in natural, specialty, and vegan stores across the nation.

For more food and founder pictures, click here.

Contact

Christie Carter, CMO

Tel. 913-735-0244

[email protected]

SOURCE All Y'alls Foods