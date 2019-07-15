Alteryx Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Release

IRVINE, Calif., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, announced that it will report its second quarter 2019 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

In conjunction with this announcement, Alteryx will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company's financial results and financial guidance. To access this call, dial 877-407-9716 (domestic) or 201-493-6779 (international). A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the "Investors" page of the company's website at https://investor.alteryx.com.

Following the conference call, a telephone replay will be available through August 7th, 2019, at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay passcode is 13692466. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available in the "Investors" page of the company's website at https://investor.alteryx.com.

About Alteryx, Inc.

Revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, Alteryx offers an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers data analysts and scientists alike to break data barriers, deliver insights, and experience the thrill of getting to the answer faster. Organizations all over the world rely on Alteryx daily to deliver actionable insights. For more information visit www.alteryx.com.

