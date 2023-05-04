Alteryx Announces Luminary Speakers for Company's Inspire Analytics Conference

World-class speakers from Bank of America, Progressive Insurance, PwC, Royal Caribbean Group, and Snowflake to share inspirational stories on the enterprise of the future

IRVINE, Calif., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Cloud Platform company, today announced the speaker lineup for Alteryx Inspire 2023, the company's annual customer, partner, and executive conference taking place in Las Vegas from May 22-25. Inspire 2023 will bring together more than 5,000 global attendees and feature Forrester Research Vice President and Principal Analyst Boris Evelson and industry experts. The event includes 100 unique sessions highlighting data- and analytics-driven best practices and case studies to increase productivity and decision-making agility, as well as reduce risks and cut costs.

Register now for the Alteryx Inspire 2023 conference at www.alteryx.com/inspire.

At Inspire, attendees will learn how to democratize analytics to drive successful business outcomes with Forrester's Boris Evelson and data experts at Bank of America, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Progressive Insurance, Royal Caribbean Group, and more. Top players in the cloud and data analytics ecosystem such as Platinum sponsor Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, will aim to help customers solve their most difficult analytic and automation challenges. Meanwhile, the Executive Summit will provide top business leaders with peer-to-peer learning focused on staying resilient during economic uncertainty.

"With markets constantly shifting, there has never been a more important time than today to use cloud and analytics to make faster and smarter decisions," said Andy Ruggles, Partner at PwC. "The PwC team is honored to be this year's Diamond Sponsor and be a part of this inspirational event that helps thousands of customers across the globe embrace analytics automation and upskilling to help accelerate their digital transformation."

Customers will leave the conference inspired to build the enterprise of the future with dynamic presentations from Alteryx CEO Mark Anderson, President and Chief Revenue Officer Paula Hansen, Chief Product Officer Suresh Vittal, and more. They will also have the chance to shape the future of Alteryx innovations through Alteryx Product Sneaks. Finally, top users will compete during the ultimate analytics for all showdown, Alteryx Grand Prix, by racing to be the fastest to solve workflows.

"From data pros and practitioners to business and tech leaders, Inspire will deliver an engaging and exhilarating experience for all," said Paula Hansen, president and chief revenue officer at Alteryx. "Our customers and partners will be among the first to learn our advancements in cloud analytics and artificial intelligence to build a more innovative enterprise of the future."

Following Inspire Las Vegas, Alteryx will kick off Inspire On Tour, bringing Alteryx experts and compelling customer stories across the globe to Sydney, Tokyo, London, and Amsterdam.

About Alteryx

Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) powers analytics for all by providing our leading Analytics Automation Platform. Alteryx delivers easy end-to-end automation of data engineering, analytics, reporting, machine learning, and data science processes, enabling enterprises everywhere to democratize data analytics across their organizations for a broad range of use cases. More than 8,000 customers globally rely on Alteryx to deliver high-impact business outcomes. To learn more, visit www.alteryx.com.

