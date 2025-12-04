Alteryx Appoints Bill Tabbit-Humphrey as Chief Customer Officer

Customer Experience Leader to Drive AI and Analytics Success for Alteryx's Global Customer Base

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc., a leading AI and data analytics company, today announced the appointment of Bill Tabbit-Humphrey to Chief Customer Officer. Tabbit-Humphrey, who previously served as Senior Vice President of Customer Experience at Alteryx, brings over 25 years of experience in both pre-sales and post-sales customer engagement, with a track record of helping organizations scale and transform operations globally.

Prior to joining Alteryx, Tabbit-Humphrey spent seven years at Informatica (now part of Salesforce) and nearly six years at Tableau Software (also now part of Salesforce). At Tableau, he played a key role in transforming the services organization and supporting the company through its IPO. At Informatica, he helped lead the company's shift from on-premise to cloud solutions. He began his career as a Software Engineer at Electronic Data Systems and has held various leadership roles across international sales, pre-sales, support, services, education, project management, and customer success. He holds an MBA in international business and has spent the majority of his career leading teams across global markets.

"Companies are eager to embrace AI, but too many pilots are falling short," said Tabbit-Humphrey. "At Alteryx, our mission is to help customers navigate this change, scale their analytics, and succeed at every step of their AI journey. I'm fortunate to work with such a dynamic community of customers every day, and I'm excited about the opportunities ahead as we help organizations unlock the full potential of AI and analytics."

Alteryx serves more than 8,000 customers globally across industries including retail, technology, healthcare, and financial services. As more customers adopt the unified Alteryx One platform, Tabbit-Humphrey is committed to helping them scale their AI and analytics journeys by delivering best-in-class solutions.

Tabbit-Humphrey will lead Alteryx's global post-sale customer teams, including Customer Success, Support, Solutions, Education, and Innovation. In this role, he will help customers succeed as data analytics and AI reshape how organizations operate. He will connect Alteryx's global community and showcase the stories and successes of its expanding customer base, ensuring organizations maximize the value of the Alteryx One platform to drive meaningful outcomes.

"There's so much to admire about Bill, but what stands out to me is his grit and his relentless focus on helping our customers achieve their goals," said Steven Birdsall, Chief Revenue Officer at Alteryx. "Bill is committed to championing our growing customer base amid the fast-evolving world of AI. He has already demonstrated exceptional leadership at Alteryx, and we can't wait to see what's next as he steps into this role."

ABOUT ALTERYX: Alteryx is a leading AI and data analytics company that powers actionable insights to help organizations drive smarter, faster decisions with AI-ready data. More than 8,000 customers around the world rely on Alteryx to automate analytics, improve revenue performance, manage costs, and mitigate risk across their businesses.

