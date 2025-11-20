Alteryx Appoints Rajkumar Irudayaraj as Senior Vice President, Global Technology and Innovation Partners

New Leader to Strengthen Alteryx's Partner Ecosystem and Accelerate AI and Analytics Impact

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc., a leading AI and data analytics company, today announced the appointment of Rajkumar Irudayaraj as Senior Vice President, Global Technology and Innovation Partners. In this role, Irudayaraj will lead the company's global technology alliances and innovation partner strategy, driving deeper collaboration for the growing Alteryx community.

Irudayaraj brings more than 25 years of experience driving transformation at the intersection of enterprise data platforms, AI, and cloud infrastructure. He has played a key role in building and scaling high-growth companies, leading global product and engineering teams, and shaping category-defining strategies at industry leaders, including Salesforce, Oracle, and startups.

"Partners are core to Alteryx's strategy and success," said Rajkumar Irudayaraj, Senior Vice President, Global Technology and Innovation Partners at Alteryx. "As customers bring more of their data into cloud platforms and embrace AI, they're seeking an ecosystem that helps turn that data into governed, repeatable business outcomes. Our technology and services partners extend the power of Alteryx into the environments and industries where that work happens every day, combining our automation and analytics engine with their platform, domain, and delivery expertise. We're doubling down on partner-led innovation so that, together, we can help customers move more quickly from AI experiments to production-grade value."

Prior to joining Alteryx, Irudayaraj led data and AI product initiatives for Salesforce, helping shape the company's data platform strategy and ecosystem partnerships. He previously served as Vice President of Global Products and Strategy at ScaleArc, driving product innovation and market growth. Earlier in his career, he spent 16 years at Oracle in various leadership roles spanning engineering and product management. He also held positions at Informix Corporation (acquired by IBM).

"Rajkumar's experience driving large-scale data and AI innovation will be invaluable as Alteryx continues to expand our ecosystem and deepen our strategic partnerships," said Steven Birdsall, Chief Revenue Officer at Alteryx. "His unique blend of technical depth and business acumen will help us strengthen our leadership in AI and analytics and deliver even greater value to our customers and partners. We are thrilled to have Rajkumar on board and can't wait to see the impact he will bring to our partner community."

ABOUT ALTERYX: Alteryx is a leading AI and data analytics company that powers actionable insights to help organizations drive smarter, faster decisions with AI-ready data. More than 8,000 customers around the world rely on Alteryx to automate analytics, improve revenue performance, manage costs, and mitigate risk across their businesses.

