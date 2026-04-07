Alteryx Appoints Julie Irish as Chief Information Officer to Accelerate AI-Driven Transformation and Enterprise Scale

Strategic technology leader to drive global IT strategy and accelerate AI-powered transformation

IRVINE, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc., a leading AI-ready data and analytics company, today announced the appointment of Julie Irish as Chief Information Officer (CIO). Irish will lead Alteryx's global IT organization, to drive technology strategy and optimize systems and processes to support the company's next phase of growth and continued digital transformation.

Julie Irish, CIO of Alteryx

In this role, Irish will focus on advancing Alteryx's internal technology capabilities to better enable innovation, scalability, and operational excellence as the company expands its AI-driven analytics offerings.

"We're at a moment where AI is fundamentally reshaping how businesses operate," said Julie Irish, Chief Information Officer at Alteryx. "What energizes me about Alteryx is not just the pace of innovation, but its unique approach to enabling AI through governed, analyst-driven workflows—equipping lines of business to own their logic while scaling across the enterprise. Internally, we have an opportunity to apply that same philosophy to how we build and operate, advancing our technology capabilities to better scale and support the business. By strengthening how we connect data, analytics, and AI across our operations, we can move faster, operate more intelligently, and continue delivering impact for our customers."

Irish brings extensive experience leading enterprise technology organizations and driving transformation. Most recently, she served as Chief Information Officer at Couchbase, where she led IT, data, business technology, and security. During her tenure, she modernized enterprise systems, scaled data engineering capabilities, and integrated AI across core business processes to enable automation and scalable growth.

She also brings deep expertise in the end-to-end revenue lifecycle, with a track record of leading successful pricing model transformations. Prior to Couchbase, Irish held various senior technology leadership roles at New Relic and Harvard Business Publishing.

"Julie has an incredible ability to balance strategic vision with execution," said Andy MacMillan, Chief Executive Officer at Alteryx. "She is a thoughtful, results-oriented leader who builds strong partnerships and delivers meaningful impact. I'm eager to see the impact she will have across the Alteryx organization and for our global community."

Irish's appointment comes as organizations increasingly turn to AI and analytics to drive competitive advantage, and as Alteryx advances its investment in agentic analytics and trusted, enterprise-grade solutions at scale. Learn more here: https://www.alteryx.com/

ABOUT ALTERYX: Alteryx is a leading AI-ready data and analytics company that powers actionable insights to help organizations drive smarter, faster decisions with data. More than 8,000 customers around the world rely on Alteryx to automate analytics, improve revenue performance, manage costs, and mitigate risk across their businesses.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Alteryx, Inc.