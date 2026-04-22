Alteryx Launches AI Insights Agent on Google Cloud Marketplace, Bringing Reliable, Repeatable AI Answers into Gemini Enterprise

New Alteryx AI Insights Agent delivers insights through analyst-defined AI ready datasets and business logic within governed workflows

IRVINE, Calif., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc., an AI-ready data and analytics company, today announced the launch of the Alteryx AI Insights Agent, now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, bringing governed analytics directly into Gemini Enterprise. As companies increasingly turn to AI to drive decisions, a critical gap has emerged between speed and trust. While generative AI is reshaping how work gets done, most approaches still fall short in enterprise environments where accuracy, governance, and control are essential. AI-generated responses are often inconsistent with business metrics, difficult to validate, and not aligned with how organizations actually operate. Nearly half of leaders cite high-quality, accessible, and well-governed data as the top factor for agentic AI to reach its full potential, underscoring the gap between AI capability and enterprise readiness.

"At the core of enterprise AI is trust," said Ben Canning, Chief Product Officer at Alteryx. "When it comes to decisions like pricing, operations, or compliance, accuracy isn't optional. AI doesn't just need data — it needs to understand how the business actually works. That means applying defined logic, rules, and context that the people closest to the work understand and continuously evolve. With the AI Insights Agent, we're bringing that logic directly into Gemini Enterprise, so every answer is consistent, explainable, and ready to drive action."

The Alteryx AI Insights Agent allows information workers to define governed datasets and business logic within Alteryx One that are executed in response to user queries in Gemini Enterprise. Instead of generating answers from raw or unstructured data, the agent leverages in-place analytics to run predefined workflows directly on data platforms such as BigQuery, ensuring outputs align with business metrics without the need for data movement or manual effort.

With the Alteryx AI Insights Agent, organizations can:

Deliver trusted insights at scale : Consistent answers grounded in enterprise data

: Consistent answers grounded in enterprise data Enable seamless user experience : Information workers to access insights directly within Gemini Enterprise

: Information workers to access insights directly within Gemini Enterprise Encode analyst-driven control : With business logic, definitions, and guardrails into every interaction

: With business logic, definitions, and guardrails into every interaction Maintain enterprise governance: Including auditability, predictability, and control across AI-driven decision-making

"Bringing AI Insights Agent to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the agent on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. "Alteryx can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys."

The Alteryx AI Insights Agent delivers faster, more trusted answers within the tools employees love to use. For business analysts and operations teams, it extends the value of their Alteryx investments into AI-driven experiences for everyday decision-making. For IT and data leaders, it provides a path to accelerate AI adoption without compromising trust.

This release builds on Alteryx's expanding collaboration with Google Cloud, following the introduction of in-place analytics on BigQuery earlier this year. With the addition of the AI Insights Agent for Gemini Enterprise, Alteryx is extending its platform from governed data and workflows into AI-driven environments, with further innovations—including the new Alteryx One: Google Edition, planned for later this year.

Learn more about the Alteryx AI Insights Agent.

ABOUT ALTERYX: Alteryx is a leading AI-ready data and analytics company that powers actionable insights to help organizations drive smarter, faster decisions with data. More than 8,000 customers around the world rely on Alteryx to automate analytics, improve revenue performance, manage costs, and mitigate risk across their businesses.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Alteryx, Inc.