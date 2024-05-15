Alteryx Celebrates Exceptional Customers and Partners Driving Analytics for All

Alteryx announces its 2024 Maveryx Award Winners at Annual Inspire Conference

IRVINE, Calif., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc., a leader in AI for enterprise analytics, today announced the recipients of its 2024 Maveryx Excellence Awards at the company's annual user conference, Inspire. The annual awards aim to showcase exceptional customers and partners in the Alteryx Maveryx community based on their remarkable achievements and determination to bring analytics to all.

These standout organizations collaborate with Alteryx to empower mutual customers worldwide, helping them uncover crucial analytics that drive their business growth.

Global Customer Award Category Winners

Global Alteryx For Good – Kurt Geiger , Gillian Rodger , for their innovative customer loyalty program, which awards customers with points redeemable for charitable donations.

– , , Global Alteryx Modeler – Toyo Engineering, Jifeng Qiu and team, f or establishing an analytics CoE which has helped reduce an impressive 85% in manual data processing time.

– Toyo Engineering, and team, Global Alteryx MVP – WestRock, LaShell Estes , for championing an enterprise-wide adoption of analytics at WestRock, leading to a staggering $350M in productivity gains.

– WestRock, , Global Analytics Cloud – Doordash, Alex Barr , for the automation of 75 end-to-end financial processes with Designer Cloud.

– Doordash, , Global Analytics For All – Suzano, Joao Zocca and team, f or the automation of over 76% of their financial processes with Alteryx

– Suzano, and team, Global Corporate Sustainability – Chemours, Dianne Fields , for her work in improving water stewardship efforts with Alteryx analytics.

Regional Customer Award Category Winners

Regional Alteryx For Good – "Café Com Alteryx," Nicolas Colombo , for his partnership with Alteryx SparkEd, a joint philanthropic effort to provide free Alteryx licenses to Brazilian youth and young professionals looking to upskill themselves with analytics.

– "Café Com Alteryx," , Regional Alteryx Modeler – Reinsurance Group of America, Elsa Langenwalter , for the creation and execution of their Business Empowerment Center of Excellence creating a culture of data and analytics adoption in collaboration with RGA's IT function.

– Reinsurance Group of America, , Regional Alteryx MVP – RSM UK, Marouf Malik , for empowering non-technical workers with analytics by way of an innovative keyword analyser app built with Alteryx AI capabilities

– RSM UK, , Regional Analytics for All – Moody's, Doug Lazzara and team, for standardizing data access and analysis throughout the enterprise, driving impactful transformation and saving thousands of hours in manual work.

Partner Award Category Winners

The partner categories honor organizations that are key stakeholders in Alteryx's mission of bringing analytics to all. The awardees below have made significant contributions to the success of customers over the past year, providing them with impactful experiences through data insights.

"We are incredibly honored to work alongside the recipients of the 2024 Maveryx Excellence Awards," stated Paula Hansen, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Alteryx. "Each of the awardees regularly pushes the status quo and fosters the democratization of analytics within both their organizations and broader communities. They have not only elevated their data strategies, but they have persistently motivated those in their sphere to utilize analytics and AI to solve key business challenges."

For more information about the 2024 Maveryx Excellence Award winners, learn about Alteryx's inspiring customer use cases and partner ecosystem.

About Alteryx

Alteryx powers actionable insights with the AI Platform for Enterprise Analytics. With Alteryx, organizations can drive smarter, faster decisions with a secure platform deployable in on-prem, hybrid, and cloud environments. More than 8,000 customers globally rely on Alteryx to automate analytics to improve revenue performance, manage costs, and mitigate risks across their organizations.

SOURCE Alteryx, Inc.