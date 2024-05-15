Alteryx, Inc. Announces Extension of Change of Control Offer

IRVINE, Calif., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (the "Offeror" or "Alteryx") announced today that it has amended the terms of the previously announced offer to purchase for cash all of the Notes at a purchase price equal to 101% of the aggregate principal amount (the "Change of Control Purchase Price") of the Notes repurchased, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the date of purchase (the "Change of Control Offer") to extend the expiration date from 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 16, 2024 to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 23, 2024 (as so extended, and as may be further extended, the "Expiration Time"). Capitalized terms used but not defined herein have the meanings ascribed to them in the Change of Control Notice and Offer to Purchase, dated March 28, 2024 (the "Statement").

Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions of the Change of Control Offer, the Offeror intends to have the Purchase Date promptly follow the Expiration Time. The consummation of the Change of Control Offer and payment for the Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Change of Control Offer are subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the occurrence of a Change of Control Triggering Event. As of the date hereof, a Change of Control Triggering Event has occurred. The complete terms and conditions of the Change of Control Offer are described in the Statement, copies of which may be obtained at no charge from D.F. King. The Offeror reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to waive any and all conditions to the Change of Control Offer. Tenders of Notes may be validly withdrawn at any time before the Expiration Time (the "Withdrawal Deadline"). The Offeror may further extend the Expiration Time, without extending the Withdrawal Deadline (unless required by law).

Except as set forth herein, all other terms, provisions and conditions of the Change of Control Offer will remain in full force and effect as set forth in the Statement. The Offeror reserves the right to further amend the terms of the Change of Control Offer, to further extend the Expiration Time for the Change of Control Offer or to waive any and all conditions to the Change of Control Offer, in its sole discretion, at any time. Requests for documents relating to the Change of Control Offer may be directed to D.F. King & Co, Inc., the Information and Tender Agent, toll free at (866) 342-4884, toll at (212) 269-5550 (Banks and Brokers) or via email at [email protected].

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell, or a solicitation of consents with respect to, any security. No offer, solicitation or purchase will be made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or purchase would be unlawful. The Change of Control Offer is being made solely by the Statement. The full details of the Change of Control Offer are included in the Statement. Holders of the Notes are strongly encouraged to carefully read the Statement because it contains important information.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules, regulations and releases of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from those discussed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. Such forward- looking statements include statements regarding future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, objectives for future operations, expectations for Alteryx following the closing of the Merger, future opportunities for Alteryx, any other statements regarding anticipated economic activity, business levels, credit ratings, future earnings, planned activities, anticipated growth, market opportunities, strategies and plans, competition and other expectations and estimates for future periods, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on the current beliefs and expectations of the management of Alteryx with respect to the Merger and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties outside of its control. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on future circumstances that may or may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from the current beliefs and expectations of the management of Alteryx with respect to the Merger depending on a number of factors affecting its business and risks associated with the integration and performance of the combined company following the Merger. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should carefully consider, among other things, the risks described in reports that Alteryx has filed with the SEC. New factors could emerge from time to time and it is not possible for Alteryx to predict all such factors. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as guarantees of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance of results. Alteryx and its affiliates expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in expectations with regard thereto or any change of events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement was based, except as required by law.

