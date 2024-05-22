Alteryx, Inc. Announces Termination of Change of Control Offer

IRVINE, Calif., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (the "Offeror" or "Alteryx") announced today that it has terminated the previously announced offer to purchase for cash all of the 8.750% Senior Notes due 2028 (the "Notes") at a purchase price equal to 101% of the aggregate principal amount (the "Change of Control Purchase Price") of the Notes repurchased, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the date of purchase (the "Change of Control Offer"). Capitalized terms used but not defined herein have the meanings ascribed to them in the Change of Control Notice and Offer to Purchase, dated March 28, 2024 (the "Statement").

Alteryx also announced that it has received requisite consents (the "Requisite Consents") from holders (the "Holders") to approve certain proposed amendments (the "Proposed Amendments") to the indenture relating to the Notes, dated as of March 6, 2023 (as amended and supplemented through the date hereof, the "Indenture"). As a result of receiving the Requisite Consents, Alteryx and the trustee under the Indenture executed a supplemental indenture relating to the Notes on May 22, 2024 (the "Supplemental Indenture") to effect the Proposed Amendments. The Proposed Amendments amend the Indenture by eliminating substantially all restrictive covenants (including the requirement in Section 4.08 of the Indenture to make a "Change of Control Offer" following the occurrence of a Change of Control Triggering Event). The Proposed Amendments further amend the Indenture to require Alteryx to make an offer to purchase all of the Notes on December 6, 2024 (the date of repurchase) at a purchase price in cash equal to 102% of the aggregate principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to but excluding the date of repurchase.

Requests for documents relating to the Change of Control Offer may be directed to D.F. King & Co, Inc., the Information and Tender Agent, toll free at (866) 342-4884, toll at (212) 269-5550 (Banks and Brokers) or via email at [email protected].

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell, or a solicitation of consents with respect to, any security. No offer, solicitation or purchase will be made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or purchase would be unlawful. The full details of the Change of Control Offer are included in the Statement. Holders of the Notes are strongly encouraged to carefully read the Statement because it contains important information.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

