Alteryx Launches Updated Partner Program

IRVINE, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation company, today announced its updated partner program powering its partner-centric growth strategy focused on maximizing customer value. The expanded partner program is a key driver towards Alteryx's mission to democratize analytics across organizations; it enables partners with both deep technical knowledge and business domain expertise to help their customers achieve business breakthroughs. This new program allows customers to inject analytics into everyday business processes with a complete set of partner capabilities, including professional services and custom solutions powered by Alteryx, to make data-driven decisions.

The program establishes mutual benefits with the Alteryx partner ecosystem including unique benefits for each partner type: solution providers (recently including value-added resellers and distribution partners), global system integrators (GSIs), technology partners, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Joint customer success, technical expertise, and new customer acquisition are incentivized by the program. Partners at each tier – Registered, Select, and Premier – are rewarded with progressive benefits as they achieve milestones within the program, including within a tier.

"Our approach with the partner program redesign acknowledges that partners want to invest their resources in organizations that reward activities such as opportunity registration, training, certifications, co-marketing, and joint business planning," said Barb Huelskamp, SVP, global partners and alliances, Alteryx. "We want our enhanced partner program to reflect our mission and values and adhere to industry best practices, driving value for our partners and enhancing business outcomes for our customers."

Key changes to the program to support Alteryx's growing investment in its partner ecosystem include:

Benefits: As partners progress through the program, they are awarded additional benefits with each achievement. Benefits and requirements are now segmented regionally rather than at country levels. Increased incentives are offered for customer projects that are initiated and driven by partners.

As partners progress through the program, they are awarded additional benefits with each achievement. Benefits and requirements are now segmented regionally rather than at country levels. Increased incentives are offered for customer projects that are initiated and driven by partners. Partner Enablement: New role-based training curriculum and certifications are available for partners that are an extension of the Alteryx sales and services go-to-market team enablement.

New role-based training curriculum and certifications are available for partners that are an extension of the Alteryx sales and services go-to-market team enablement. Tiering System: Registered, Select, and Premier partner tiers, offering new standard discounts, and partner-initiated discounts.

Registered, Select, and Premier partner tiers, offering new standard discounts, and partner-initiated discounts. Global Rules of Engagement: Alteryx released an official set of global guidelines, including best practices that will help partners optimize results within the program.

"With the recent launch of Alteryx Analytics Cloud, it is an extraordinary time to be a part of the Alteryx community, and this holds true for our growing partner network. This new partner program provides a framework for more partner companies to join Alteryx in our mission to democratize data analytics for users across the enterprise," said Paula Hansen, president and CRO, Alteryx. "We are committed to building mutually beneficial relationships with our partners, and together we can help customers quickly and easily derive insights from their business data using Alteryx's industry-leading product portfolio."

Alteryx, the Analytics Automation company, is focused on enabling every person to transform data into a breakthrough. Alteryx unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform to accelerate digital transformation and shape the future of analytics automation. Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on Alteryx to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of their modern workforce. For more information visit www.alteryx.com.

