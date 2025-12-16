Alteryx Unites Generative AI with Governed Analytics to Deliver Trusted, Intelligent Workflows

New Alteryx Copilot and GenAI Tools Help Analysts Build and Automate Smarter Workflows Faster Using Natural Language and Trusted LLMs

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. , a leading AI and data analytics company, announced the general availability of Alteryx Copilot and new GenAI-powered tools in the Alteryx One platform. Alteryx's new capabilities help data and business analysts work more efficiently by automating routine tasks and bringing advanced large language models (LLMs) directly into analytics workflows. This integrated set of capabilities offer a new approach to help take GenAI-driven business processes from pilot phase into full production faster and with greater success.

Organizations are racing to adopt AI, but most struggle to move from experimentation to dependable, repeatable outcomes. The reality is that many teams try to place LLMs directly on raw or lightly prepared data, leading to hallucinations, inconsistent outputs, and insights they cannot trust or operationalize. A second reality is that enterprise data is inherently complex – and turning it into insights that power action or automation requires domain context, careful preparation, and structured logic. Bringing AI and governed analytics together is essential: analytics provide the grounding, accuracy, and control LLMs lack, enabling the automation, speed, and ROI enterprises expect from AI.

"Analytics is entering a new era where AI can help teams build workflows, explore ideas, and surface insights faster than ever," said Ben Canning, Chief Product Officer at Alteryx. "Alteryx Copilot gives users a new, natural-language way to create and refine workflows inside a fully governed environment — helping analysts work smarter and accelerating time to value. And when generative AI is paired with governed analytic logic, you get more than just an answer — you get the answer. By grounding LLMs in accurate data, business context, and deterministic workflows, Alteryx turns generative reasoning into trusted, actionable automation for the enterprise."

Introducing Agent-Driven Workflow Creation in Alteryx One

Alteryx Copilot is now generally available, offering an in-product assistant that amplifies workflow creation in real time from natural language queries. In less than 90 seconds, a single prompt can generate an entire workflow, showcasing just one of Copilot's powerful capabilities. Unlike generic AI assistants, Alteryx Copilot operates entirely within the governed Alteryx One environment, ensuring every prompt, workflow, and output is secure, traceable, and fully auditable.

This new AI-first user experience helps new users onboard quickly using natural-language prompts, while giving experienced users a clear, explainable way to build, modify, and validate workflows. Guided editing, logic refinement, and collaborative features make it easy for teams across the organization to understand and review data before it's delivered to AI, helping business users work smarter and faster.

Bringing Enterprise-Approved LLMs into Workflows – with the Analytics That Make AI Trusted

Generative AI is transforming how teams explore ideas, create content, and extract insights—but on its own, it can be unpredictable. Analysts have found that while LLMs are powerful for discovery and summarization, they struggle when processes require repeatable, accurate, and grounded results.

Alteryx bridges that gap by bringing enterprise-approved LLMs, including OpenAI, Gemini, Anthropic, or custom models, directly into governed analytic workflows. By combining the creativity of AI with the precision of analytics, Alteryx turns generative reasoning into actionable automation.

Rather than using LLMs as standalone tools, Alteryx embeds them within enterprise data, logic, and trusted frameworks. This approach allows organizations to automate more of a process end-to-end, with AI handling exploration, summarization, and interpretation, while analytics ensures accuracy, consistency, and explainability.

The result is that organizations can now automate work that was previously too inconsistent or risky to trust AI on its own. With these new AI-enhanced workflows, teams can:

Quickly summarize customer and survey feedback to surface trends and sentiment

Transform unstructured documents into structured datasets ready for analysis

Generate compliant narratives and reports based on trusted enterprise data grounded in business logic and calculations

Accelerate invoice processing, contract review, and document-heavy tasks with speed and reliability

"We are building with Alteryx GenAI tools to handle complex data transformation, unlocking the full value of AI-driven document intelligence," said Aaron Foster, Tax Transformation Managing Director at Crowe LLP. "This has strengthened our confidence in automated workflows and made data analysis more efficient. These initiatives have transformed tax analytics into a collaborative, transparent process. By integrating seamlessly with existing review procedures and delivering reliable outputs, Alteryx helped us overcome initial challenges and create a scalable model for ongoing analytics adoption."

By pairing AI-driven reasoning with deterministic analytic logic, Alteryx helps organizations automate responsibly, reduce manual effort, and deliver insights that teams can trust—at scale. Together, these capabilities form the analytic backbone for the next generation of AI-driven automation.

Alteryx One helps enterprises get AI-ready data faster, reduce manual work, and improve key processes across industries. The platform provides a secure and easy-to-use foundation for using generative and agentic AI across the organization. These advances create the analytic foundation AI Agents need to deliver consistent and trusted answers while operating responsibly across the enterprise. Learn more about Alteryx Copilot here and GenAI Tools here .

ABOUT ALTERYX: Alteryx is a leading AI and data analytics company that powers actionable insights to help organizations drive smarter, faster decisions with AI-ready data. More than 8,000 customers around the world rely on Alteryx to automate analytics, improve revenue performance, manage costs, and mitigate risk across their businesses.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Alteryx, Inc.