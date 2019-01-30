Alteryx Takes its Unconventional Convention on Tour to APAC

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, today announced it is taking its annual user conference on tour to Sydney, delivering an unconventional convention to Asia Pacific (APAC) customers, partners and industry leaders. Inspire on Tour will challenge attendees to step out of their comfort zone to alter history, alter trends, alter their career, alter analytics, "Alter.Everything"—a theme that permeates every keynote, breakout session and training.

The conference is designed to celebrate Alteryx customers who are disrupting the status quo and breaking data barriers with amazing use cases in data science and analytics. Customer speakers from companies including, Australian Financial Crime Exchange, Copa Airlines, Datacom, Fonterra and more, will share how they've embraced the thrill of solving with Alteryx. Dean Stoecker, chief executive officer (CEO), will deliver the opening keynote on March 21, highlighting the most inspiring, provocative stories he's heard around the globe and Olivia Duane Adams, chief customer officer (CCO), will showcase the people behind the data, highlighting programs that help users Alteryx their skills and recognizing outstanding members of the Alter.Nation community. Katie Haralson, senior manager of product management, will take the stage to share the Alteryx Platform vision and roadmap.

"We are thrilled to take Inspire on the road, bringing more 'DATA-HA' moments to our valued customers and partners in Australia and the entire APAC region," said Dean Stoecker. "Our customers are finding new ways to solve the impossible, breaking barriers to insight and achieving remarkable business, career and world-changing outcomes. This event is our opportunity to celebrate these achievements, foster discussion around key industry trends in data science and analytics, exchange stories and learn how Alteryx is solving both uniquely regional and global challenges."

"As a long-time customer in this region, I am excited that Alteryx is taking Inspire on tour, recognizing the growth and analytic maturity in Australia and the broader APAC market," said Adrian Loong, practice manager, data science and artificial intelligence, at Datacom. "Inspire provides an unparalleled learning environment for global users to share their unique use cases, challenges and solutions, allowing all data workers to quickly upskill their talents and exchange approaches to problem-solving with the world's best."

Inspire on Tour will take place on March 20-21 at the International Convention Centre in Sydney and is made possible by sponsoring partners including RXP, MIP, Billigence and Tridant. Day one includes product training for every skill-level and an opportunity for attendees to earn the Alteryx Advanced Certification. Day two allows attendees to pick and choose breakout sessions in addition to the featured keynotes. In addition, Inspire on Tour will feature a solution center, giving attendees direct access to behind-the-scenes product gurus; networking events complete with food and drink; and the Alteryx Grand Prix, a competition designed for the most advanced Alteryx users to solve a series of data challenges.

What: Inspire on Tour, APAC

When: March 20-21, 2019

Where: International Convention Centre, 14 Darling Dr., Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

For more information and if you're interested in attending, please register here.

About Alteryx

Revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, Alteryx offers an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers data analysts and scientists alike to break data barriers, deliver insights and experience the thrill of getting to the answer faster. Organizations all over the world rely on Alteryx daily to deliver actionable insights. For more information visit http://www.alteryx.com.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

