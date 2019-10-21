Altibase Is Chosen for MOIS's Public Safety LTE for its Reliability and Resilience

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of the Interior and Safety (MOIS) is a branch of the Government of South Korea and is responsible for national administration, management of government organizations and e-government.

An optimized Public Safety LTE network should be able to carry out its mission without fail and interruption for the public community and members. In addition, interoperability among agencies and secure transmissions are critical to an effective coordinated response. MOIS was looking for a database which could meet these requirements.

Altibase is highly scalable relational database

Until very recently, agencies used to deploy various individual wireless communication networks (TRS, VHF/UHF, etc.), so communication between agencies could not be coordinated in the event of a disaster.

MOIS wanted to extend recovery network more effectively so that first responders could instantly access videos, photos, maps and more.

MOIS wanted the infrastructure to support narrowband-IoT (NB-IoT), D2D Communication, evolved multimedia broadcast multicast service (eMBMS), isolated operation for public safety (IOPS) and mobile base station for better management of emergency situations.

A deciding factor in MOIS's choice of Altibase is that Altibase is a reliable and time-tested database as evidenced by its quality reference customer base which includes numerous global enterprises (650+). Altibase's 20 years' experience in dealing with mega telcos such as AT&T, Samsung Electronics, Ericsson, China Telecom, Korea Telecom, etc. was another pivotal factor. Other factors include:

Altibase's in-memory capabilities allow for uninterrupted and real-time service.

Altibase provides replication so that uninterrupted quality service is guaranteed through its stand-by server when active servers fail to function.

Altibase's replication function supports duplex configuration between remote DBMS nodes, thus enabling real-time data synchronization between remote communication devices.

Results

MOIS has been enabled to provide its Public Safety LTE network that could be effective secured and reliably maintained even in extreme environments such as rugged mountainous terrain, data explosions and loss of digital units/base stations.

Effective communication services can be provided where data traffic is highly concentrated or reception is poor.

MOIS is now equipped with real-time surveillance video, high-resolution photos, bi-directional vehicular video and dynamic mapping and routing.

After 20 years as a closed-source database, Altibase is now open source, and that includes its cutting-edge sharding.

