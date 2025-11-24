Altibbi Enables Haleon's "Healthy Saudi Smile" Campaign, Turning Oral Health Awareness Into Action

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Altibbi, the leading digital-health platform in the Arab world, partnered with Haleon, the global consumer health company behind brands such as Sensodyne, Parodontax, Corega, and Pronamel Kids, to empower families across Saudi Arabia with credible Arabic healthcare access as part of Haleon's Healthy Saudi Smile campaign.

Watch the campaign case study: https://youtu.be/Z_ec8v3ZzzE

Health Saudi Smile Campaign

The campaign aimed to raise awareness about oral health and preventive care through engaging, science-based educational content. As the digital-health partner, Altibbi transformed this awareness into real access by connecting users directly with certified doctors for instant consultations and trusted medical guidance.

Through the partnership, Altibbi enabled Haleon to offer reliable, Arabic-language oral-health advice to audiences across Saudi Arabia. This contributed to strong engagement and demonstrated how collaboration between global health brands and digital platforms can convert awareness into meaningful health action.

"At Altibbi, we believe health awareness must lead to real action," said Jalil Allabadi, CEO and Co-Founder of Altibbi. "Haleon trusted Altibbi to bridge education and access, helping people move from learning about oral health to receiving expert care through our platform."

"Our goal with Healthy Saudi Smile was to go beyond traditional awareness and give people practical ways to care for their oral health," said Darsana Nair, General Manager, Saudi Arabia. "Through our collaboration with Altibbi, we achieved exactly that, enabling thousands to connect with doctors in Arabic and take meaningful steps toward better everyday health."

The partnership reflects a broader shift in healthcare communication, combining brand purpose, local expertise, and digital accessibility to support preventive healthcare in line with Saudi Vision 2030. The campaign was executed in collaboration with Haleon's media and creative partners.

Building on this success, Altibbi plans to expand similar collaborations with leading health and wellness brands, offering integrated solutions that connect education, access, and action to improve everyday health outcomes.

About Altibbi

Altibbi is the largest digital-health platform in the Arab world, offering instant doctor consultations, trusted Arabic medical content, and AI-powered tools for millions of users each month. With more than 2 million doctor-reviewed articles and over 6 million telehealth consultations delivered, Altibbi connects individuals to quality healthcare anytime and anywhere.

More information: altibbi.com

About Haleon

Haleon (LSE/NYSE: HLN) is a global leader in consumer health, with a purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. Haleon's portfolio spans five key categories: Oral Health, Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health and Other, and Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements. Its long-standing brands—including Sensodyne, Parodontax, Polident, Advil, Panadol, Voltaren, Theraflu, Otrivin, and Centrum—are built on trusted science, innovation, and deep human understanding.

More information: haleon.com

