Altitude Control Technology And H&M Heating Partner To Bring More Whole-Room Oxygenation Systems To Utah

First-of-its-kind partnership brings modern oxygenation systems to fast-growing mountain communities in advance of 2034 Winter Olympics developments

EDWARDS, Colo., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Altitude Control Technology (ACT), the world leader in oxygen control systems since 1995, today announced a partnership with H&M Heating, one of Utah's most respected HVAC companies. Under the agreement, a first for ACT, H&M Heating will sell and install ACT's full suite of altitude control systems throughout Utah, giving developers, hoteliers, mountain homeowners and building owners streamlined sales, installation and service from a local company.

This marks the first formal dealer partnership in ACT's 30-plus year history, reflecting both the growing demand for altitude wellness solutions and Utah's unique position as a high-elevation, high-growth market. Utah ranks among the fastest-growing states in the nation, with booming development across the Wasatch Range, Park City and the greater Salt Lake corridor. Add to that the multi-billion-dollar wave of construction tied to the 2034 Winter Olympics - expected to drive a surge in luxury mountain residences, hotels and athletic training facilities - and the timing is particularly advantageous.

"Utah represents exactly the kind of market ACT was built for: rapidly expanding mountain communities where people are investing in amenities for high-quality living at altitude," said Kyle Bassett, Chief Operating Officer of Altitude Control Technology. "H&M Heating brings the local expertise we need to serve this market at scale. This partnership is a milestone for ACT, and it will be transformative for Utah homeowners and developers alike."

ACT's innovative whole-room oxygenation systems alter oxygen levels in a space to simulate ideal altitude conditions. At high altitude, it can oxygenate a room to make occupants feel up to 7,000 feet closer to sea level, which is proven to promote better sleep, and ultimately, overall better well-being.

H&M Heating's deep roots in Utah make it an ideal partner. With an established presence across the region and a team trained to navigate the specific demands of high-altitude residential installations, H&M Heating is positioned to meet demand from both existing mountain homeowners and the wave of new Olympic-era development.

"We've watched the conversation around altitude wellness grow for years among our customers, and ACT is simply the best solution on the market," said Brad Hill, Owner of H&M Heating. "As ACT's first Utah partner, we're excited to bring this technology to the homeowners and developers who are looking for the most advanced and highest quality amenities."

Hotels across the Rocky Mountains, including luxury developments in Telluride and Arizona, are implementing ACT's technology to offer the altitude control solution as part of the enhanced guest experience. Hundreds of private residences in locations like Vail, Steamboat, Park City and more also utilize the technology to create lower elevation-like conditions throughout the home.

For more information, visit altitudecontrol.com.

About Altitude Control Technology

Altitude Control Technology (ACT) is the world leader in normobaric altitude simulation and home oxygenation systems. Based in Edwards, Colorado, ACT has pioneered the science of altitude control for nearly 30 years, with installations in mountain homes across the country and research facilities at more than 50 medical schools and institutions worldwide. ACT's systems are the only home oxygenation solutions approved by the U.S. Federal Government as a sole-source supplier. Learn more at altitudecontrol.com.

SOURCE Altitude Control Technology