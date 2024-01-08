Altitude Trampoline Park Builds on the Success of 2023 With a Promising Start to 2024

Premier Family-Friendly Entertainment Destination Enters the New Year With 25 Signed Development Agreements Across the Nation

DALLAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altitude Trampoline Park, the leading family-friendly entertainment franchise, is celebrating a triumphant year of national growth. In 2023, Altitude signed 25 franchise agreements to bring family fun to new horizons, establishing a presence in new and existing markets including Arizona, Georgia, Argentina, Pennsylvania, Florida and more.

An attractive prospect for franchise owners, Altitude is welcoming countless new guests who have joined Altitude's membership program that allows guests to visit any Altitude location as often as desired for one monthly price. Altitude is committed to providing a fun and safe environment for families, and the brand continuously proves its remarkable guest experience with its growing customer base.

"Altitude Trampoline Park presents an enticing investment opportunity for prospective franchisees, and we're eager to be welcoming more and more owners to the Altitude family with locations opening nationwide," said Mike Rotondo, Chief Executive Officer of Altitude Trampoline Park. "We've built a lot of momentum in 2023 with dozens of new deal signings and several Altitude locations currently under construction, and we're looking forward to hitting the ground running in 2024. We expect this to be a pivotal year for us with a series of grand openings and even more signings to come."

Currently, Altitude has 8 units leased and under construction, and is anticipating 12 units to open throughout 2024. As Altitude extends its reach across the nation, the brand remains committed to becoming a go-to destination for family-friendly entertainment, offering families access to its cutting-edge attractions, party packages, and active fun.

The brand is actively seeking qualified candidates to help grow its footprint throughout the U.S. in Kansas City, MO, Minneapolis, MN, Las Vegas, NV, Denver, CO, among others. To learn more about franchise opportunities and upcoming store openings, contact Kailee Apodaca at [email protected] or visit www.altitudefranchise.com .

About Altitude Trampoline Park

Altitude Trampoline Park is a premier family-friendly entertainment destination offering cutting-edge attractions and Party Packages to accommodate all of life's most meaningful celebrations. Altitude is the home for active family fun! The brand offers children's birthday party packages and special events, providing two hours of unlimited jump time and access to all of Altitude's attractions, including trampolines, playgrounds, basketball, dodgeball, interactive games and more. Altitude's successful $10 Endless Jumps Membership program allows children unlimited access to the brand's attractions for a fixed price, offering a great way for families to stay together and play together all year long. Nearing 100 locations worldwide, Altitude parks are centrally located and easily accessible, making it the convenient, budget friendly choice for families in 2024. More information can be found at altitudetrampolinepark.com.

